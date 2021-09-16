Lisey’s Story Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

Lisey’s Story is an American drama miniseries. It is a horror, drama, and mystery series. The series Lisey’s Story has received a mixed response from the audience.

The series Lisey’s Story has received 5.9 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Lisey’s Story.

Lisey’s Story Season 2:

In the series Lisey’s Story, a widow becomes the object of a dangerous stalker who is obsessed with the work of her husband.

The series Lisey’s Story stars Julianne Moore, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Clive Owen. The series Lisey’s Story is based on a novel titled Lisey’s Story by Stephen King.

The series Lisey’s Story was written by Stephen King. Pablo Larrain directed the series Lisey’s Story.

At the end of the first season of the series Lisey’s Story, we see that Lisey and Dooley fight. After that, the long boy says itself to be made up of a mass of bodies as well as it grabs Dooley and tears him apart.

Lisey comes home and, since the remains of Dooley came back as well, disposes of him in a river. A search is started for Dooley for the murder of Officer Boeckman. But his boss Chief Richards finds that Lisey killed Dooley and after that, tacitly lets the issue go.

Later, Lisey talkes with Amanda and finds that some people at the Booya Moon pool are dead, and holding on for a little while longer.

Lisey goes back to Booya Moon as well as completes the bool hunt, and finds her prize that includes a box containing the handwritten letter of Scott – Lisey’s Story, that details thay how the father of Scott deteriorated into paranoia and after that, asked Scott to kill him.

Scott says that in the letter that the purpose of the bool hunt was to help Lisey with Amanda, and later, prepare her to handle dangerous fans like Dooley, and finds all the secrets of Scott so that she can move on.

Lisey gives the silver shovel to the long boy in return for getting to see Scott just one last time at the pool. After that, she and Scott acknowledge their love for each other before Scott disappears into the water.

The series Lisey’s Story was produced by Andrew Balek. Lisey’s Story Season 1 includes a total of eight episodes. Each episodes’ running time ranges from 50 to 52 minutes.

The series Lisey’s Story was made under 60/40 Productions, Bad Robot Productions, and Warner Bros. Television. Apple Inc. distributed the series Lisey’s Story.

Lisey’s Story Season 1 Review:

The first season of the series Lisey’s Story has received a good response from the audience. We expect that the second season of the series Lisey’s Story will have a fresh start or the continuation of the story of the first season.

Maybe the plot of the second season of the series Lisey’s Story will reveal after the announcement of the series Lisey’s Story Season 1. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Lisey’s Story.

Lisey’s Story Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of Lisey’s Story Season 2 below.

Julianne Moore as Lisey Landon Clive Owen as Scott Landon Peter Scolari as Dave Debusher Will Brill as Gerd Allen Cole Joan Allen as Amanda Debusher Ron Cephas Jones as Professor Roger Dashmiel Jennifer Jason Leigh as Darla Debusher Dane DeHaan as Jim Dooley Sung Kang as Officer Dan Boeckman Michael Pitt as Andrew Landon Omar Metwally as Dr. Hugh Alberness

Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Lisey’s Story.

Lisey’s Story Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Lisey’s Story Season 2 is not confirmed yet. It seems that it will soon be confirmed. We can expect Lisey’s Story Season 2 in early 2022 or mid-2022.

If we get any other update about the release date of Lisey’s Story Season 2, we will add it here. It seems that Lisey’s Story Season 2 will arrive on Apple TV+ if it announces.

Lisey’s Story Season 1 was aired from 4th June 2021 to 16th July 2021. It contains a total of eight episodes. So, maybe the second season of the series Lisey’s Story will also contain a total of eight episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Lisey’s Story.

Lisey’s Story Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Lisey’s Story Season 2 is not released yet. Find the trailer of Lisey’s Story Season 2 below. It was released by Apple Canada on 24th June 2021. Let’s watch it.

