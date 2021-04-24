Liger Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Liger is a romantic sports action movie. The shooting of the film Liger was started on 20th January 2020. It was begun in Mumbai.

The previous title of the film Liger was Fighter. The shooting was paused in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The shooting will resume in Hyderabad soon. The shooting is currently on Halt. Read the complete article to get details about the film Liger.

Liger:

The film Liger was written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Puri Jagannadh produced the film Liger.

Mani Sharma and Tanishk Bagchi gave the music in the film Liger. The film Liger was made under Dharma Productions, and Puri Connects.

The film will shot simultaneously in the Hindi and the Telugu language. In the lead roles, we will see Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda.

Janhvi Kapoor was about the play the lead role in the film Liger, but because of the date issue, she was replaced by the popular actress Ananya Panday.

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Liger.

Liger Release Date:

The film Liger will be released on 9th September 2021. It will be released in Hindi and Telugu languages.

The film Liger will also be released in many dubbed versions such as Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam language.

Let’s talk about the cast of the upcoming film Liger.

Liger Cast:

Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday Ramya Krishna Ronit Roy Ali Makarand Deshpande Getup Srinu Abdul Quadir Amin

It is the main cast of the film Liger. As we get any update about the film Liger, we will mention it here. So, make sure you visit this website daily to get the latest updates and news.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film Liger.

Liger Trailer:

The trailer of the film Liger is not released yet.

Stay connected with us to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.