Life & Beth Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members List, Trailer Updates, And Everything You Need to Know

Amy Beth Schumer, the Life & Beth Series lead character, is set to return for the Life & Beth Season 2. Apart from Amy Schumer, the show has also featured Violet Young, Michael Cera, and Susannah Flood in the first season of the Life & Beth Series.



On top of that, the show has received good responses from viewers and critics. For that instance, Life & Beth Season 1 has been awarded 6.8/10 ratings on the IMDb platform. And now fans are excited to watch the second run of this comedy-drama show.

The latest information about Life & Beth Season 1 is in this article. Here we have added the possible release date, a list of cast members, trailer updates, and a brief storyline about Life & Beth Season 2.

Life & Beth Season 2 Release Date

Until now, showrunner Amy Schumer and her team have released only one Life & Beth Series season. The show debuted on Hulu on March 8, 2022, and it’s been more than a year since we received the official release date for Life & Beth Season 2.

But fortunately, in April 2022, the show makers have confirmed the show will return for a second season. The show might get delayed due to the WGA Strike, and it may be released by the end of 2023 or in the first quarter of 2024.

Life & Beth Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Hulu’s 2022 released comedy-drama series, Life & Beth Season 1, revolves around the comedian Amy Schumer, also known as Beth, in the first season of Life & Beth.

Here, the character Beth has the best combo of a beautiful career as a wine distributor and a partner who takes care of almost everything. But later, some events in her life forced her to look back at the life choices she had opted for.



The first installment of the Life & Beth Series concentrates on Beth’s life and relationships with her husband, Chris Fischer. The makers have perfectly combined the storyline with an injury to depict the comedy with an injury scar. However, the lead character is funny and hilarious.

In addition, the finale of Life & Beth Season 1 portrays an incident when undergoing MRI; Beth recalls the life events and memories. In one case, her mom divorced her dad due to a boating accident. Apart from that, the show has also featured various fictional characters, such as John (Michael Cera), Jane (Laura Benanti), Lavar (Lavar Walker), Murray (Murray Hill), and many others.

The show has all the potential to be released for a second run. And fortunately, makers have already announced that the show will return for a second season. So fans must wait a few months to watch the second installment of the Life & Beth series. Only time will tell what will happen in the second run of the Life & Beth series.

Life & Beth Season 2 Cast Members List

The below-mentioned star cast will likely be returned for the Life & Beth Season 2.

Amy Schumer as Beth

Violet Young as a young version of Beth

Susannah Flood as Ann

Michael Cera as John

Michael Rapaport as Leonard

Yamaneika Saunders as Maya

Laura Benanti as Jane

Kevin Kane as Matt

Jon Glaser as Gerald

Murray Hill as Murray

Larry Owens as Clark

Gary Gulman as Shlomo

LaVar Walker as Lavar

Rosebud Baker as Meri

Besides the cast mentioned above, we expect the makers to bring more characters and supporting artists for Life & Beth Season 2.

Life & Beth Season 2 Episode Title List

As discussed above, the creators have only confirmed the Life & Beth series renewal for a second season. Unluckily the makers have yet to share the official release date, number of episodes, and titles are unavailable at the moment.

But still, here we have added a complete list of Life & Beth Season 1 episode headings. Check them out.

Life & Beth Season 1 Episode Title 01 – Life & Beth

Life & Beth Season 1 Episode Title 02 – We’re Grieving

Life & Beth Season 1 Episode Title 03 – Out on The Island

Life & Beth Season 1 Episode Title 04 – Pancakes

Life & Beth Season 1 Episode Title 05 – Fair

Life & Beth Season 1 Episode Title 06 – Boat

Life & Beth Season 1 Episode Title 07 – Leonard

Life & Beth Season 1 Episode Title 08 – Homegoing

Life & Beth Season 1 Episode Title 09 – MRI

Life & Beth Season 1 Episode Title 10 – Kiss From a Rose

Where Can I Watch Life & Beth Season 2?

Life & Beth Season 1 is an American light-hearted comedy-drama series created and developed by famous American stand-up comedian and writer Amy Beth Schumer. The show revolves around the character Beth (Amy Schumer).

Well deserved congratulations to our young and talented #FactoryUnderground client, #VioletYoung, cast as "Teen #AmySchumer" in the new Hulu series "Life & Beth." https://t.co/BqvNUzQoe5 — Factory Underground Studio (@FUstudios) January 27, 2022

However, if you are new to the show and looking for the show’s availability, then go to the Hulu network and watch all the episodes of Life & Beth Season 1. Here you will get all the latest Life & Beth Series episodes. Further ahead, the second season will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Feud Season 2?

Since the showrunners have revealed that Life & Beth Series will return for a second season, fans of this web series are highly excited to know about the latest updates about the show. The only information available is about the show’s renewal for the second season, but the official release date and number of episodes are yet to be announced.



Still, if we look at the previous releases, we can see that Life & Beth Season 1, was premiered with ten episodes. Therefore, the upcoming season of Life & Beth Sereis will also release with approximately eight to ten episodes.

Life & Beth Season 2 Makers Team

It would be unjust to conclude this article without addressing the due credit to the production team unit who have worked intensively by remaining behind the cameras. Life & Beth Season 1 was the complete set of comedy-drama series, and the credit goes to the stand-up comedian, writer, and actress Amy Schumer, who has also served as the title character for Life & Beth Season 1.

FILMING IN EASTCHESTER: The series is currently in its second season. It stars some of Hollywood's biggest figures like Amy Schumer and Michael Rapaport.https://t.co/E6omZRhjT6 — News12WC (@News12WC) March 16, 2023

Besides being the creator and lead character, Amy Schumer has also worked as the executive producer with Kevin Kane, Ryan McFaul, and Daniel Powell. Moreover, production companies like, It’s So Easy Production, and Irony Point have played massive roles in forming quality and presentable comedy content.

Life & Beth Season 2 Trailer Release

A teaser or trailer helps the creators to generate hype about the upcoming season of a highly anticipated show. And, since the creators have announced the renewal of Life & Beth Season 2, fans can’t keep calm to know about the official release date and trailer for the same. But unfortunately, the show makers have not shared the official Life & Beth Season 2 trailer.

Therefore, we have added an official trailer link for the Life & Beth Season 1. Click on the link added above and watch the Life & Beth Season 1 official trailer, but don’t worry, we will update the latest trailer of Life & Beth Season 2 once the show makers make it available.

Bottom Lines

So finally, we are after this article, and now you have all the information about the Life & Beth Season 2 release date. The show has perfectly balanced the comedy with heartfelt emotions. And which is why many fans are eager to watch the second season of the Life & Beth Series.

But unfortunately, the showrunners have not shared the official release date for Life & Beth Season 2. So, for now, fans have to settle with only one season, and if you are new to the show, it is the right time to binge-watch all the episodes of Life & Beth Season 1. You can find Life & Beth Season 1 episodes on the Hulu platform.

Lastly, we will update the official release date and other relevant information about Life & Beth Season 2. Until then, enjoy the first season of the Life & Beth Series and stay tuned to our website to get all the updated information about the shows like Life & Beth and many more.