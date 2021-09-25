Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Law & Order: Organized Crime is an American television series. It is full of crime, drama, and mystery. The series Law & Order: Organized Crime has received a very positive response from the audience.

It has received 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2:

In the series Law & Order: Organized Crime, Elliot Stabler goes back to the NYPD in order to fight organized crime after a devastating personal loss.

Ilene Chaiken, Julie Martin, and Warren Leight created the series Law & Order: Organized Crime. It stars Christopher Meloni, Ainsley Seiger, and Danielle Mone Truitt.

The series Law & Order: Organized Crime was executively produced by Dick Wolf, Arthur W. Forney, Fred Berner, Ilene Chaiken, Peter Jankowski, and Terry Miller.

The running time of each episode of the series Law & Order: Organized Crime ranges around 42 minutes. The series Law & Order: Organized Crime was made under Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios distributed the series Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The series Law & Order: Organized Crime was aired on NBC. If we get any other update about it, we will add it here. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Cast:

Find the cast of the series Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 below.

Christopher Meloni as Detective 1st Grade Elliot Stabler Danielle Mone Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell Tamara Taylor as Prof. Angela Wheatley Ainsley Seiger as Jet Slootmaekers Dylan McDermott as Richard Wheatley Ben Chase as Detective 1st Grade Freddie Washburn Shauna Harley as Pilar Wheatley Jaylin Fletcher as Ryan Wheatley Christina Marie Karis as Dana Wheatley Nicky Torchia as Elliot – Eli – Stabler Jr Autumn Mirassou as Maureen Stabler Kaitlyn Davidson as Elizabeth Stabler Keren Dukes as Denise Bullock Wendy Moniz as ADA Anne Frazier Daniel Oreskes as Lieutenant Marv Moennig

Let’s talk about the release date of the series Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 2.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date:

The series Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 2, titled New World Order, will be released on 30th September 2021 on NBC.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

On the same day, the third episode titled The Outlaw Eddie Wagner will be released, and the fourth episode titled For a Few Leke More will be released on 7th October 2021.

The second season of the series Law & Order: Organized Crime includes a total of 24 episodes. The first season of the series Law & Order: Organized Crime includes a total of 8 episodes.

The first season of the series Law & Order: Organized Crime was aired from 1st April 2021 to 3rd June 2021. It was aired on NBC.

If we get any other update about the release date of the second season of the series Law & Order: Organized Crime, we will add it here. Let’s see the review of the first episode of the series Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 1 Review:

The first episode titled The Man with No Identity of the series Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2, is worth watching. It has received a great response from the audience.

Stabler knows how to make time for what's really important. pic.twitter.com/JqWU3x1utW — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) September 24, 2021

It was written by Ilene Chaiken and Kimberly Ann Harrison. It was directed by Bethany Rooney.

In episode 1, we have seen that Stabler tries to go undercover within the Albanian gangsters aiming to take over the cocaine trade of New York City. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Trailer:

Find the promo of the series Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 below.

Check out this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.