Kung Fu Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Kung Fu is an American martial arts television series. It is full of action, drama, and adventure. It has received an average response from the audience.

It has received 5.4 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the third season of the series Kung Fu.

Kung Fu Season 3:

In the series Kung Fu, a quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman named Nicky Shen, to drop out of college as well as go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China.

But, at the time when she comes back to find her hometown overrun along with corruption as well as crime, Nicky tries to use her martial arts skill and also Shaolin values in order to protect her community and also brings criminals to justice.

It happens during finding the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her. The series Kung Fu was created by Christina M. Kim.

It was written by Christina M. Kim, Herman Miller, Ed Spielman, John Bring, Linda Ge, Melissa Rundle, Dan Hamamura, Richard Lowe, Robert Berens, Ryan Johnson, Peter Lalayanis, A. C. Allen, Kathryn Borel, Michael Deigh, and Lillian Yu.

It was directed by Joe Menendez, Hanelle M. Culpepper, Michael Goi, Dan Liu, Viet Nguyen, Geoffrey Wing Shotz, Richard Speight Jr., Sudz Sutherland, R. T. Thorne, and America Young.

The series Kung Fu is based on the 1970s series titled Kung Fu by Ed Spielman. Kung Fu stars Olivia Liang, Kheng Hua Tan, Eddie Liu, Shannon Dang, and Jon Prasida.

Kung Fu Season 1 includes a total of 13 episodes titled Pilot, Silence, Patience, Hand, Sanctuary, Rage, Guidance, Destiny, Isolation, Choice, Attachment, Sacrifice, and Transformation.

Kung Fu Season 2 includes many episodes titled Year of the Tiger – Part 1, Year of the Tiger – Part 2, The Bell, Clementine, etc.

The series Kung Fu was executively produced by David Madden, Martin Gero, Sarah Schechter, Christina M. Kim, Greg Berlanti, and Robert Berens.

It was produced by Karyn Smith-Forge, Jennifer Lence, Ian Smith, Kathryn Borel Jr., Lillian Yu, and Carl Ogawa. The running time of each episode of the series Kung Fu ranges from 41 to 42 minutes.

The series Kung Fu was made under Berlanti Productions, Quinn’s House, and Warner Bros. Television. Warner Bros. Television Distribution distributed the series, Kung Fu.

The series Kung Fu has arrived on The CW. Let’s see if the third season of the series Kung Fu is confirmed or canceled.

Kung Fu Season 3: Confirmed or Canceled?

The series Kung Fu Season 3 has not been confirmed yet. We expect that it will soon be confirmed.

Maybe Kung Fu Season 3 will be announced after the completion of the second season of the series Kung Fu. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the third season of the series Kung Fu, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the third season of the series Kung Fu.

Kung Fu Season 3 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Kung Fu Season 3 below.

Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen Kheng Hua Tan as Mei-Li Shen Eddie Liu as Henry Yan Shannon Dang as Althea Shen Jon Prasida as Ryan Shen Gavin Stenhouse as Evan Hartley Vanessa Kai as Pei-Ling Zhang Tony Chung as Dennis Soong Tzi Ma as Jin Shen Yvonne Chapman as Zhilan Zhang Bradley Gibson as Joe Harper JB Tadena as Sebastian Vanessa Yao as Mia Annie Q. as Juliette Tan Ludi Lin as Kerwin Tan

Let’s see the review of the second season of the series Kung Fu.

Kung Fu Season 2 Review:

Kung Fu Season 2 is getting an average response from the audience. We expect that the third season of the series Kung Fu will receive a positive response from the audience.

In the recent episode of the second season of the series Kung Fu, we have seen that after a break-in at the Shen residence, Nicky starts to suspect that Russell Tan may be involved.

Later, Althea starts to question whether she made the right decision reentering the workforce. After that, an unexpected visitor rocks the family to its core. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the second season of the series Kung Fu will be continued in the third season of the series Kung Fu. There is no update about the plot of Kung Fu Season 3.

If we get any update about the third season of the series Kung Fu, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website frequently. Let’s talk about the release date of the third season of the series Kung Fu.

Kung Fu Season 3 Release Date:

The release date of Kung Fu Season 3 has not been released yet. It seems that it will soon be announced after the confirmation of Kung Fu Season 3.

We can expect Kung Fu Season 3 somewhere in 2023. Maybe it will be released on The CW. Let’s see what happens next.

The first season of the series Kung Fu was aired from 7th April 2021 to 21st July 2021 on The CW. The second season of the series Kung Fu has started airing on 9th March 2022 on The CW.

If we get any update about the release date of the third season of the series Kung Fu, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the third season of the series Kung Fu.

Kung Fu Season 3 Trailer:

The trailer of Kung Fu Season 3 hasn’t been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released. Find the trailer of the second season of the series Kung Fu below. Let’s watch it.

Where to Watch Kung Fu Season 3?

You can watch the series, Kung Fu, on The CW. Kung Fu Season 1 has arrived on The CW, and Kung Fu Season 2 is now airing on The CW. We expect that the third season of the series Kung Fu will also arrive on The CW. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

How Many Episodes of Kung Fu Are There?

The first season of the series Kung Fu includes a total of 13 episodes. We expect the same number of episodes for the second season of the series Kung Fu. It is currently airing on The CW. Let’s see what happens next.

