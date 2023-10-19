Kingdom Business Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast, Trailer, and Everything

Kingdom Business is the perfect combination of musical drama and entertainment. Currently, the show runs for the first season, and many fans wonder whether the showrunners will drop a second run for Kingdom Business. Who will be there in the Kingdom Business Season 2? And many others.



The first season of Kingdom Business has received a positive response from the audience and critics. On top of that, Kingdom Business Season 1 has earned 7.5/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

If you are fond of musical dramas or have already watched the first season of the Kingdom Business series and are looking for the official release date for Kingdom Business Season 2, then this article will serve you with all the latest updates about the show. Here, we have added the release dates, a list of cast members, a brief storyline, and trailer updates for the Kingdom Business series.

Kingdom Business Season 2 Release Date

The show runs for only one season, and many fans are looking for the official release date for Kingdom Business Season 2. The first season premiered on BET+ on May 19, 2022, and John J. Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart produced it.

But fans are lucky enough that the showrunners have revealed that the Kingdom Business series will return for a second season. In addition to that, the makers have confirmed the official release date for Kingdom Business Season 2. The forthcoming installment of Kingdom Business will be released on November 2, 2023.

Kingdom Business Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Kingdom Business is an American musical drama series created and developed by John J. Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart. The first season’s plot revolves around a superstar, Denita Jordan (Yolanda Adams), who operates a record label called, ‘Kingdom Records.’



Apart from that, the writers have perfectly executed the character development for the lead actor and portrayed her as a guard of her family. As the story progresses, many secrets go unrevealed, and Denita starts receiving threats about her high-profile status.

Besides the lead characters, Kingdom Business Season 1 has also featured some versatile actors and actresses who have been an integral part of the show. In the first installment, we have been introduced to characters like Rebecca Belle (Serayah), Julius Jones (Michael Jai White), Calvin Jordan (Michael Beach), Sasha (Tamar Braxton), Zyan (Aspen Kennedy), and many others.

Overall, the audience and critics have received a good response from Kingdom Business. We want to add that if you are a die-hard fan of the Kingdom Business, please tighten your seatbelts to start your journey with the second run. It will be aired on BET network on November 2, 2023.

Kingdom Business Season 2 Cast Members List

As we all know, once a show receives a positive response, fan’s expectations start rising for the second season. Not only that, but many fans are also looking for the cast members for the forthcoming installments. Similarly, millions of fans are wondering who will return for the Kingdom Business Season 2.



Here, we have added a complete list of cast members for the Kingdom Business Season 1. The below-mentioned cast members are likely to be returned for the second run.

Yolanda Adams as Denita Jordan

Michael Beach as Calvin Jordan

Michael Jai White as Julius Jones (Caesar)

Serayah as Rebecca Belle (Rbel)

Louis Gossett Jr. as Bishop Jeremiah West

Sam Malone as Dex

Patrice Fisher as Detective Juanita Parker

Dominique Johnson as Malcolm Walker

Chaundre A. Hall-Broomfield as Taj Jordan

La’Myia Good as Essence

Tamar Braxton as Sasha

Kajuana S. Marie as Dani

Kiandra Richardson as C.J. Jordan-Walker

Aspen Kennedy as Zyan

Besides the casts mentioned above, the showrunners may bring in some new cast members for the supporting roles in the Kingdom Business Season 1.

Kingdom Business Season 2 Episode Title List

Since the showrunners, John J. Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart, have yet to reveal episode titles for Kingdom Business Season 2, we have added a complete list of episode headings for Kingdom Business Season 1.

Kingdom Business Season 1 Episode 01 – One Moment From Glory

Kingdom Business Season 1 Episode 02 – His Eye Is On The Raven

Kingdom Business Season 1 Episode 03 – Let It Burn

Kingdom Business Season 1 Episode 04 – If I Could

Kingdom Business Season 1 Episode 05 – Imagine

Kingdom Business Season 1 Episode 06 – Love Song

Kingdom Business Season 1 Episode 07 – Dear God

Kingdom Business Season 1 Episode 08 – Homecoming

Where to Watch Kingdom Business Season 2?

Kingdom Business is an American musical drama series. The creators, John J. Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart, released the first season of the Kingdom Business series on BET+ on May 19, 2022. Since the show received a good response from the audience, many fans anxiously await the second run.

TONIGHT the premiere of Kingdom Business on BET+. You can stream all episodes. LET’S GO!!!! 🗣🔥#KingdomBusiness #BET #BETPlus pic.twitter.com/rZXisIFLcH — Michael Jai White (@MichaelJaiWhite) May 19, 2022

However, if you have recently discovered this masterpiece, go to the BET+ network. Here, you will get all the latest episodes for Kingdom Business. Furtherahead, makers have announced that the second season of Kingdom Business Sereis will release soon. Therefore, Kingdom Business Season 2 will also be released on BET+ networks.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Kingdom Business Season 2?

Kingdom Business is an American musical drama series. Since the show was aired for the first season, it received a good response from the fans, and in the early months of 2023, makers have confirmed that the Kingdom Business series will return for the second season. Luckily, we got the latest news about the show’s renewal, which will be released on November 2, 2023.



However, the makers have not shared the number of Kingdom Business Season 2 episodes. But still, we can assume that the forthcoming season will be released with eight to ten episodes.

Kingdom Business Season 2 Makers Team

John J. Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart are the creators of the Kingdom Business series. Not only that, but the creators have also served as executive producers along with other experienced screenwriters and producers like Devon Franklin, Kirk Franklin, Holly Carter, and Michael Van Dyck.

Let the church say Amen. Kingdom Business Season 2 is coming exclusively to BET+ on November 2nd 🙌🏾 #KingdomBusiness pic.twitter.com/mpIqqKguqA — BET+ (@betplus) October 10, 2023

In addition, production companies like Franklin Entertainment, Fo Yo Soul, Inspired Entertainment, DAELight Media, and Releve Entertainment have played a massive role in producing the Kingdom Business series.

Kingdom Business Season 2 Official Trailer Release

Kingdom Business is the complete package of entertainment and musical dramas. Those who have already watched the first installment of this series are looking for the official trailer of Kingdom Business Season 2.

Fans are fortunate enough that the showrunners and streaming service provider BET networks have recently announced that the Kingdom Business series will return for a second season on November 2, 2023. Therefore, we have added the official Kingdom Business Season 2 trailer. Click on the link above to watch the official trailer of the second run.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all readers! Now you have complete info about the second season of the Kingdom Business series. Within a year of its release, the showmakers announced that its second season would be released with further storyline.

However, the show makers and the streaming platform have confirmed the official release date for the Kingdom Business season 2. We will update you with the latest information if there are any updates regarding the second season. Until then, stay tuned to our website for the latest updates about your favorite shows.