Haus of Vicious Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast, Trailer, and Everything

Haus of Vicious is an American television drama series. The show runs for one season, and many fans are curious about the show’s future.

Many fans also wonder whether the showrunners will drop a second run for Haus of Vicious Season 2. Who will be the new cast members for the second run of the Haus of Vicious series, and how many episodes will be released in the second season?

The first season of Haus of Vicious has received a good response from the viewers and critics. In addition, the Haus of Vicious Season 1 has also received 6.2/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

In this article, we have added all the latest updates about the show. Here, we have added the release dates, a list of cast members, a brief storyline, and trailer updates for the Haus of Vicious Season 2.

Haus of Vicious Season 2 Release Date

The show makers Jill Ramsey and his team have released only one season for the Haus of Vicious series. The first season of Haus of Vicious premiered on BET+ on August 17, 2023, and since then, many fans have been expecting the show’s renewal for a second run.

However, it’s been more than a year, but still, we have not received the official release date for Haus of Vicious Season 2. Also, the makers have not announced the official release date for Haus of Vicious Season 2.

However, we will update you here whenever the showrunner announces the official release date and other relevant information for Haus of Vicious Season 2.

Haus of Vicious Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Haus of Vicious is an American drama series created and developed by Jil Ramsey. Here, Kim Fields and the team have served as the directors for the show. The first season of the Haus of Vicious premiered on the BET network on August 17, 2022.



Here, the first season’s storyline revolves around a fashion designer, Chantel Vivian (Tami Roman), who faces the narrative of being underrated due to her narcissistic husband. In addition, the lead character is also portrayed as an addict whose childhood trauma and dysfunctional personal life keep haunting every moment.

Every scene of the show brings a thriller, intense drama buildup, and a cold war among the charcters. As the storyline progresses, Chantel and Jaelyn Ryan (Erica Peeples) works for the empire to rise again, but her husband’s behavior throws hurdles after hurdles.

Besides the lead characters, the show makers have featured some of the most prolific cast members for the Haus of Vicious Season 2. In the first installment of the show, we were introduced to several cast members like Jaelyn Ryan (Erica Peeples), Milan (Norman Nixon), Tia (Lyric Anderson), Izzy (Kyler O’Neal), Carolyn (Ella Joyce), and many others.

Haus of Vicious Season 2 Cast Members List

As the makers have yet to reveal the official release date and list of cast members for Haus of Vicious Season 2, we have added a complete list of cast members of Haus of Vicious Season 1. The below-mentioned star cast may return for the upcoming season of Haus of Vicious Season 2.

Tami Roman as Chantel Vivian

Norman Nixon Jr. as Milan

Erica Peeples as Jaelyn Ryan

Redaric Williams as Kane

Tiffany Black as Raven

Brely Evans as Avery

Ella Joyce as Carolyn

Kyler O’Neal as Izzy

Kayla Eva as Dayna

Zariyah Gibson as young Chantel

Lindsey Pearlman as Karen

Lyric Anderson as Tia

Apart from the cast mentioned above, the forthcoming season of Haus of Vicious will also bring new cast members.

However, the makers have not confirmed the official release date or other information about the upcoming season. If and when the show makers reveal the official release date and a new list of cast members, we will update you with the latest updates.

Haus of Vicious Season 2 Episode Title List

Since the showrunners, Jill Ramsey, and the director, Kim Fields, have yet to reveal the official release date and episode titles for Haus of Vicious Season 2, we have added a complete list of episode headings for the first season.

Haus of Vicious Season 1 Episode 01 – Haus of Vicious

Haus of Vicious Season 1 Episode 02 – A Vicious Scandal

Haus of Vicious Season 1 Episode 03 – Vicious Lies

Haus of Vicious Season 1 Episode 04 – Vicious Betrayal

Haus of Vicious Season 1 Episode 05 – Viciously Passion

Haus of Vicious Season 1 Episode 06 – Vicious Intent

Haus of Vicious Season 1 Episode 07 – Vicious Fall

Haus of Vicious Season 1 Episode 08 – Vicious Rise

Where to Watch Haus of Vicious Season 2?

Haus of Vicious is an American television drama series. The makers, Jill Ramsey and his team have released only one installment for the Haus of Vicious series.

The first season of the Haus of Vicious series premiered on BET on August 17, 2022, and it has been more than a year, but we have not received the official release date for the second season.

But still, if you have yet to watch the Haus of Vicious series’ first season, head to the BET network. The Haus of Vicious Season was released with eight episodes on the same platform. Moreover, if there is a second season for the Haus of Vicious series, then it will be released on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Haus of Vicious Season 2?

Haus of Vicious is the complete entertainment package. Since the show was aired for the first season, it received a positive review from the audience and critics.

Since the showmakers have yet to share the number of episodes for the upcoming season, many fans are curious to know the exact number of episodes for Haus of Vicious Season 2.

If we look at the previous releases, we can see that the first season of Haus of Vicious premiered with eight episodes. Therefore, the forthcoming season of Haus of Vicious will likely be released with approximately eight episodes.

Haus of Vicious Season 2 Makers Team

Haus of Vicious is an American television drama series created by famous American screenwriter and producer Jill Ramsey. In addition to that, Jill Ramsey has also served as the executive producer along with Tami Roman, Eric Tomosunas, Kim Fields, Marvin Neil, Herb Kimble, Maureen Guthman, and many others.

Kim Fields has also worked as the director for the Haus of Vicious Season 1, and Warryn Campbell is the show’s composer. Furtherahead, production companies like Roman Ramsey, Swirl Films, and Karat Entertainment have played significant roles in producing the show.

Haus of Vicious Season 2 Official Trailer Release

Tami Roman’s Haus of Vicious Season 1 is the complete entertainment and television drama package. Those who have already watched the first installment of this series are eagerly looking for the show’s official trailer.

Unfortunately, the show makers have not disclosed the official release date and trailer for the Haus of Vicious Season 2. But you don’t need to worry about the official trailer of the Haus of Vicious Season 2. Here, we have added the official trailer link for the first season.

Click the link above to watch the official trailer of Haus of Vicious Season 2. It will give you a brief idea about the show. Furtherahead, once the show makers announce the official release date and trailer for the Haus of Vicious Season 2, we will add it here.

Bottom Lines

Finally, here we are after this article, and now you have complete information about the second season of the Haus of Vicious Season 2. Undoubtedly, the first season has received balanced reviews from the audience, and fans expect the show’s renewal for a second season. Unfortunately, the showrunners have not shared the official release date for Haus of Vicious Season 2.

However, the forthcoming Haus of Vicious series installment may air by the end of 2024. The WGA strike may have delayed the second run’s production process.

But don’t worry; we will update you with the latest information whenever we receive the confirmed release date for Haus of Vicious Season 2. Until then, stay tuned to our website for the latest updates about your favorite shows.