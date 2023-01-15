Kim’s Convenience Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Kim’s Convenience is a Canadian tv sitcom. It is full of comedy. It has received a very positive response from the audience.

It has received 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the sixth season of the series Kim’s Convenience.

Kim’s Convenience Season 6:

The series Kim’s Convenience revolves around the misadventures of a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store.

The series Kim’s Convenience is based on a play of the same name by Ins Choi. It was developed by Ins Choi and Kevin White.

Kim’s Convenience stars Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang, Simu Liu, Andrew Phung, and Nicole Power.

Kim’s Convenience was written by Ins Choi, Kevin White, Amelia Haller, Matt Kippen, Clara Altimas, Anita Kapila, Rebecca Kohler, Sonja Bennett, Nadiya Chettiar, Jean Kim, Barbara Mamabolo, Zlatina Pacheva, Allana Reoch, Garry Campbell, Amanda Brooke Perrin, Eric Toth, and Emily Hurson.

It was directed by Peter Wellington, Renuka Jeyapalan, Siobhan Devine, Dawn Wilkinson, James Genn, Aleysa Young, Sherren Lee, Weyni Mengesha, and Justin Wu.

Kim’s Convenience Season 1 to Season 3 include 13 episodes each. Kim’s Convenience Season 4 includes 13 episodes titled The Trollop, Couch Surfing, The Help, Happy Ummaversary, Thinkin’ ‘Bout Inkin, Soccer Dad, Beacon of Truth, Chammo, Which Witch is Which, In the Bedroom, Birds of a Feather, Knife Strife, and Bon Voyage.

Kim’s Convenience Season 5 includes 13 episodes titled Parking Pass, Channouncements, Appa & Linus, Tennis Anyone, A Tangled Web, Cookie Monster, Chance Encounter, Slippery Slope, Field of Schemes, Who’s Pranking Who, Matchy Matchy, Hugs & Prayers, and Family Business.

We expect that Kim’s Convenience Season 6 will also include a total of 13 episodes. No announcement has been made about the number of episodes in the sixth season of the series Kim’s Convenience. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Kim’s Convenience was executively produced by Ivan Fecan, Alexandra Raffe, Ins Choi, Kevin White, Alan Dilworth, and Tania Senewiratne. It was produced by Ivan Fecan.

The running time of each episode of the series Kim’s Convenience ranges around 30 minutes. It was made under Thunderbird Films.

The series Kim’s Convenience has arrived on CBC Television. Let’s see if the sixth season of the series Kim’s Convenience has been announced or canceled.

Kim’s Convenience Season 6: Announced or Canceled?

Kim’s Convenience Season 6 hasn’t been announced yet. We expect that it will soon be announced because there is a massive chance of the announcement of Kim’s Convenience Season 6.

We expect that the series Kim’s Convenience will soon be renewed for the sixth season by CBC Television. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the sixth season of the series Kim's Convenience, we will update it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

Kim’s Convenience Season 6 Cast:

See the expected cast of Kim’s Convenience Season 6 below.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Mr. Sang-il Kim – Appa Jean Yoon as Mrs. Yong-mi Kim – Umma Andrea Bang as Janet Kim Simu Liu as Jung Kim Andrew Phung as Arnold “Kimchee” Han Nicole Power as Shannon Ross John Ng as Mr. Chin Ben Beauchemin as Gerald Tremblay Michael Musi as Terence Pepler Getenesh Berhe as Semira Derek McGrath as Frank Soo-Ram Kim as Nayoung Michael Xavier as Alex Jackson Sabrina Grdevich as Ms. Murray Hiro Kanagawa as Pastor Choi Amanda Brugel as Pastor Nina Gomez Christina Song as Mrs. Lee Uni Park as Mrs. Park Sugith Varughese as Mr. Mehta Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll as Enrique Moratonas Tina Jung as Jeanie Park Kris Hagen as Sketchy-Looking Dude

Let’s see the review of the fifth season of the series Kim’s Convenience.

Kim’s Convenience Season 5 Review:

Kim’s Convenience Season 5 got positive reviews from critics. We expect the same for the sixth season of the series Kim’s Convenience.

At the end of the fifth season of the series Kim’s Convenience, we have seen that Jung gives his parents a business presentation for their store, and that leads them to ask Jung if he would like to take over Kim’s Convenience.

Later, Kimchee tries to find his long-lost father. Soon, after Jung did not take the proposal of Shannon to marry seriously, she makes a decision to break up with him.

On the other hand, Janet considers beginning her own photography business, as well as Gerald expresses an interest in being a part of that. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that the story of the series Kim’s Convenience will be continued in the next season of the series Kim’s Convenience if announces.

If we get any update or news about the plot of Kim's Convenience Season 6, we will update it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly.

Kim’s Convenience Season 6 Release Date:

The official release date of Kim’s Convenience Season 6 hasn’t been announced yet. We can expect the sixth season of the series Kim’s Convenience in early 2023 or mid-2023.

"Why do I love Kim's Convenience? Well, you've watched it, right?" OK SEE YOU: The Story of Kim's Convenience ❤️https://t.co/7ulYdxifoq — Kim's Convenience (@KimsConvenience) June 3, 2021

Maybe it will arrive on the same – CBC Television. Let’s see what happens next. Kim’s Convenience Season 1 was aired from 11th October 2016 to 27th December 2016 on CBC Television.

Kim’s Convenience Season 2 was aired from 26th January 2017 to 19th December 2017 on CBC Television. Kim’s Convenience Season 3 was aired from 8th January 2019 to 2nd April 2019 on CBC Television.

Kim’s Convenience Season 4 was aired from 7th January 2020 to 31st March 2020 on CBC Television. Kim’s Convenience Season 5 was aired from 19th January 2021 to 13th April 2021 on CBC Television.

If we get any update or news about the release date of the sixth season of the series Kim's Convenience, we will add it here.

Kim’s Convenience Season 6 Trailer:

The trailer of Kim’s Convenience Season 6 hasn’t been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released after the announcement of Kim’s Convenience Season 6.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Kim’s Convenience. Watch it below.

Where to Watch Kim’s Convenience?

The series Kim’s Convenience has arrived on CBC Television. All seasons of the series Kim’s Convenience are available to watch on CBC Television.

We expect that Kim’s Convenience Season 6 will also arrive on the same – CBC Television. Let’s see what happens next.

Is Kim’s Convenience Good to Watch?

The series Kim’s Convenience got a positive response from the audience and there is a very good story to watch.

Viewers who enjoy clever, engaging comedy series – This one would be the perfect match for them, and surely going to love Kim’s Convenience.

The series has the backdrop of the present time, even though with the series set in such a fascinating storyline and scenes, it feels like enjoying a different timeline from the current one.

