KGF Chapter 2 Story Leak Tamilrockers – Orders To Kill Yash Are Given By Raveena Tandon? Find Out Here!!

“KGF Chapter 2”, one of the most awaited releases of 2020, is creating a buzz all over the internet right now. After the movie first premiered back in 2018, people have been waiting for any news about the second part of the overwhelming movie series “KGF”.

Most fans and supporters are eager to know about the release date or storyline of the upcoming movie. But you do not have to wait any further as we brought you this breaking news that you will surely want to read about.

As our sources are finding all day about any news of the upcoming sequel “KGF Chapter 2”, they came up with this interesting thing over the internet. The report of Tollywood.net suggests that the story of the amazing thriller movie “KGF Chapter 2” has been leaked on the internet.

If the leaked story is to be believed then all the fans and viewers who expect the movie to have a happy ending will be disappointed. Yes, you read it correctly. The leaked story reveals that the marvelous character of the movie sequel Rocky will not have a happy ending.

KGF Chapter 2 Story Leak Tamilrockers

Rocky AKA Yash, the rocking superstar, will have a fierce battle with all the enemies and opponents. He will lead his way to become the king of the KGF by defeating all the people who will come across. At the end of the movie, Rocky will win the fierce battle against Adheera played by the very talented actor Sanjay Dutt.

Now comes the worst part, Rocky is more likely to be killed at the end. Raveena Tandon who will play the role of India’s Prime Minister “Ramika Sen” will issue an order to kill Rocky. She issues a Shoot at Sight order for cops to kill the king of KGF AKA Yash.

The amazing story will end with the death of Rocky who helps people to overcome slavery and imprisonment. But all of this came from the leaked story which can not be believed for sure. So we will have to wait for the movie release of “KGF Chapter 2” to find out if the leaked story is true or not. “KGF Chapter 2” will hit the movie theatres on 23 October 2020, until then watch the previous part and Enjoy.