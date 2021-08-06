Kent Hovind, who is a Friend of Jim Bob Duggar Arrested For Domestic Violence

Kent Hovind is also known as Dr. Dino. He is a friend of Jim Bob Duggar. He was recently arrested for domestic violence towards his spiritual wife/ex-girlfriend.

According to some news, Kent Hovind was released on bond. After that, it is far from Kent Hovind’s run-in with the law.

Previously, Kent Hovind has spent around a decade in prison. He was in federal prison, and at that time, he was arrested for tax evasion-related charges.

Kent Hovind is an American Christian fundamentalist evangelist and also a tax protester. Kent Hovind is known as an advocate of Young-Earth creationism.

Previously, Kent Hovind said that humans and dinosaurs once lived together. Kent Hovind was released from prison in 2015, and he was behind bars for tax fraud.

Later, he said that he is falsely accused through YouTube. Kent Hovind is a controversial Alabama creationist preacher arrested in late July in a domestic violence case.

The arrest warrant, dated 19th July, alleges that Kent Hovind intentionally threw Cindi Lincoln – his estranged wife, to the ground, and it causes bodily harm.

The arrest warrant was filed on the same day; Cindi Lincoln filed a petition for protection from Kent Hovind in Conecuh County, Alabama.

Cindi Lincoln also said that one of the associates of Kent Hovind threatened her with a gun in January 2021. According to the petition, domestic violence happened in October 2020.

Kent Hovind is out of bail, and after that, he reached by telephone and talked with Religion News Service. He said that he is not able to comment in detail about the arrest and added that the matter would solve in court.

After talking with RNS, Kent Hovind created a video on YouTube and said that he had been falsely accused. He also said that it is going to be fine, and I am squeaky clean.

Kent Hovind has been a controversial figure. Kent Hovind was sentenced to ten years in prison in 2006. He gets into prison for tax fraud after failed to report much amount of income.

And Kent Hovind also failed to pay taxes on wages for several employees at the Creation Science and Dinosaur Adventure Land in Florida. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

