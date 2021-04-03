Kangana Ranaut’s performances in ‘Chali Chali’ song went crazy, VIDEO got so many views

‘Chali Chali, Chali Chali’a new song launched by South superstar Samantha Akkineni in three the first song from Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalaivi’ film.’

This is the song for which Kangana Ranaut’s fans and Jayalalithaa’s fans have been waiting eagerly thanks to it, the song has gained such popularity on social media as soon as it was released last Friday evening.

It is now one of Youtube’s most trending videos, and as of the morning after its release, it has been viewed nearly 1.5 million times, making him the most viewed video of the day.

This song has been released in three languages.

It was very unique to find out that a South Superstar, Samantha Akkineni, was released this song on her social media page in three languages at the same time. “Everyone knows what an asset Amma is and her impressive presence on screen, but it is this which has made me so happy to see her working in movies like Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu,” he said.

We are witnessing a heroic journey that has started with a film in the theatres. #chalichali #MazhaiMazhai #Ila Ila The film team that is releasing everything is really dear to me. It is God’s good blessing that is with him as he studies.

How is song video

It has been shot very beautifully, and in the video, the innocence and beauty of Jayalalitha of the Golden Age are carefully captured through the actress Kangana Ranaut.

A studio was used to shoot all the shots of the playful Kangana playing with water and the classical world of the Queen Amma, which each frame depicts an episode from the artist Jayalalithaa’s early stages.

It’s gonna be awesome

A lot of the stuff in the song is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, and the song must be found very beautiful, his voice and lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil. A song like this reminds one of another that Jayalalithaa’s first film ‘Vennira Aadai’ came in 1965.

This film based on the life of Jayalalithaa, aka the Queen of Malayalam film, is Taraivi, which tells the story of how she rose from obscurity to become one of the most accomplished actresses and then a politician.

The film is scheduled to be released on 23 April

The film will be produced by Vibrio Motion Pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, Zee Studios, and Gemsen Associates with the help of Gothic Entertainment and Sprint Films. Production of the film has been provided by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh.

This film has been co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Tirumal Reddy. It will be released worldwide on 23 April 2021 by Zee Studios. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.