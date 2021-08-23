Julie Bowen Age, Wiki, Biography, Photos

Julie Bowen Age, Wiki, Biography, and Photos

Julie Bowen is an American actress. Julie Bowen Luetkemeyer was born on 3rd March 1970. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.

Julie Bowen is best known for her role as Claire Dunphy in the popular comedy series Modern Family. She studied at Brown University.

Julie Bowen started her career in the acting field in 1992. Julie Bowen married Scott Phillips in 2004 and divorced in 2018. Annie Luetkemeyer is her sister.

Julie Bowen has received many awards and nominations. She has received Screen Actors Guild Award, Primetime Emmy Award, Critics’ Choice Television Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award. Julie Bowen was nominated for Satellite Awards, etc.

Julie Bowen appeared in many films. It includes Confessions of a Sleep Addict, Multiplicity, You’re Killing Me, Amy’s Orgasm, Joe Somebody, Kids in America, Crazy on the Outside, Jumping the Broom, Horrible Bosses, Conception, Knife Fight, Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace, Planes: Fire and Rescue, Life of the Party, Hubie Halloween, The Fallout, Venus and Mars, An American Werewolf in Paris, Happy Gilmore, Partners, etc.

Julie Bowen will also appear in the upcoming film named Mixtape. She will play the role of Gail in the film Mixtape.

Julie Bowen appeared in many television series. It includes Loving, Lifestories: Families in Crisis, Class of ’96, Acapulco H.E.A.T., Runaway Daughters, Where Are My Children, Extreme, Party of Five, Strange Luck, Three, ER, The Last Man on Planet Earth, Oh Baby, Dawson’s Creek, Ed, Justice League, Jake in Progress, Lost, Boston Legal, Wainy Days, Weeds, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, True Jackson – VP, Monk, Modern Family, Family Guy, Better Things, Tangled: The Series, LA to Vegas, Ducktales, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Who Do You Think You Are, etc.

