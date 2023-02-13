Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Jujutsu Kaisen is an anime tv series. It is a Japanese series. The series Jujutsu Kaisen is based on the manga series titled Jujutsu Kaisen by Gege Akutami.

It has received a very positive response from the audience. It has received 8.6 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Jujutsu Kaisen is full of action and adventure. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2:

In the series Jujutsu Kaisen, a boy swallows a cursed talisman and that is the finger of a demon, and soon becomes cursed himself.

Later, he goes to a shaman’s school in order to be able to locate the demon’s other body parts and because of that, exorcise himself.

The series Jujutsu Kaisen stars Junya Enoki, Yuichi Nakamura, and Adam McArthur. The series Jujutsu Kaisen was directed by Seong-Hu Park, Hideaki Abe, Kakushi Ifuku, Eri Nagata, Yosuke Takada, Ryohei Takeshita, and Yui Umemoto.

It was written by Gege Akutami and Hiroshi Seko. It was produced by Nikki Fish. The first season of the series Jujutsu Kaisen includes a total of 24 episodes titled Ryomen Sukuna, For Myself, Girl of Steel, Curse Womb Must Die, Curse Womb Must Die -II-, After Rain, Assault, Boredom, Small Fry and Reverse Retribution, Idle Transfiguration, Narrow-minded, To You – Someday, Tomorrow, and New Year’s Special.

It also includes Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event – Group Battle 0 -, Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event – Group Battle 1 -, Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event – Group Battle 2 -, Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event – Group Battle 3 -, Sage, Black Flash, Nonstandard, Jujutsu Koshien, The Origin of Blind Obedience, The Origin of Blind Obedience – 2 -, and Accomplices.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Jujutsu Kaisen. We expect that the second season of the series Jujutsu Kaisen will also include a total of 24 episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s check whether the second season of the series Jujutsu Kaisen has been confirmed or canceled.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Confirmed or Canceled?

Yes, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been officially confirmed. It will soon be released. The series Jujutsu Kaisen was officially renewed for the second season.

The second season of the series Jujutsu Kaisen was announced on 12th February 2022, and it will also be animated by MAPPA. Let’s see what happens next.

The second season of the series Jujutsu Kaisen was announced on 12th February 2022, and it will also be animated by MAPPA.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 below.

Junya Enoki as Yuji Itadori Adam McArthur as Yuuji Itadori Yuichi Nakamura as Satoru Gojo Yuma Uchida as Megumi Fushiguro Asami Seto as Nobara Kugisaki Robbie Daymond as Megumi Fushiguro Mitsuo Iwata as Kiyotaka Ijichi Chris Tergliafera as Kiyotaka Ijichi Nobunaga Shimazaki as Mahito Tomokazu Seki as Panda Mikako Komatsu as Maki Zen’in Koki Uchiyama as Toge Inumaki Lex Lang as Suguru Geto Jun’ichi Suwabe as Ryomen Sukuna Tara Sands as Utahime Kenjiro Tsuda as Kento Nanami Shigeru Chiba as Jogo Takaya Kuroda as Masamichi Yaga Amber Lee Connors as Mei Mei Takahiro Sakurai as Suguru Geto Matthew David Rudd as Panda Landon McDonald as Noritoshi Kamo

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Review:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 got good reviews from critics. It seems that the second season of the series Jujutsu Kaisen will also receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series Jujutsu Kaisen, we have seen that Nobara, as well as Yuji, get infected by the cursed womb brother’s Decay technique and that will rot their bodies away in a few minutes.

Later, Nobara uses her own technique in order to turn the tables on the brothers and kills them both with Yuji. Just after the fight, they reflect on having killed actual humans instead of cursed spirits.

On the other hand, they discover Megumi asleep with the finger of Sukuna. At the time when he awakes, he warns Yuji not to eat the finger but soon, Sukuna eats it before either of them can react.

After two days, Satoru talks to Utahime about the traitor in the school, as well as sends a large payment to another sorcerer, Mei.

Later, Mei as well as Aoi meet Yoshinobu to recommend Nobara, Panda, Yuji, Maki, and Megumi to be classified as Grade 1 Sorcerers. Let’s see what happens next.

It seems that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will start where the first season left off. If we get any other update about the plot of the second season of the series Jujutsu Kaisen, we will update it here.

Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Release Date:

The exact release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has not been declared yet. But it is confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be released in 2023.

The first season of the series Jujutsu Kaisen was aired from 3rd October 2020 to 27th March 2021 on MBS and TBS. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has not arrived yet. Find the review of the first season of the series Jujutsu Kaisen below. Let’s watch it.

Where Can I Watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

The series Jujutsu Kaisen has arrived on TBS and MBS. The second season of the series Jujutsu Kaisen will also arrive on the same. Let’s see what happens next.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen Worth Watching?

Yes, the series Jujutsu Kaisen is amazing and it is totally worth watching. It has received a very positive response from the audience. The story of the series Jujutsu Kaisen is amazing and worth watching.

