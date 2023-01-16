Joe vs. Carole Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Joe vs. Carole is an American drama series. It has received a mixed response from the audience. It is full of drama, comedy, crime, and biography.

Joe vs. Carole got 5.9 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Joe vs. Carole.

Joe vs. Carole Season 2:

The story of the series Joe vs. Carole follows the story of Carole Baskin who is a big-cat rescuer, sets out to end roadside zoo operator named Joe Exotic’s animal shows as well as cub-breeding business, and also incites a bitter 10-year feud that soon threatens both of their livelihoods.

The series Joe vs. Carole was created by Etan Frankel. It stars John Cameron Mitchell, Kate McKinnon, Kyle MacLachlan, Dean Winters, Brian Van Holt, William Fichtner, Nat Wolff, Sam Keeley, Lex Mayson, Joel Marsh Garland, Marlo Kelly, and Aliandra Calabrese.

The series Joe vs. Carole was written by Noah Diaz, Etan Frankel, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Stephen Lancellotti, Robert Moor, Laura Jacqmin, Keli Goff, Alex Katsnelson, and Corina Maritescu.

It was directed by Justin Tipping and Natalie Bailey. It was executively produced by Kate McKinnon, Etan Frankel, Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, Aaron Hart, and Alex Katsnelson.

The first season of the series Joe vs. Carole contains eight episodes titled Unwanted Animals, Sanctuary, Don, A Gun-Toting – Animal Loving – Mullet Wearing Mother… Star, The Tiger King, A Fairy Tale, The Florida Problem, and Survival of the Fittest.

The length of each episode of the series Joe vs. Carole ranges from 46 to 54 minutes. It was made under Matchbox Pictures, Wondery, and Universal Content Productions.

The series Joe vs. Carole has arrived on Peacock. Let’s see if the second season of the series Joe vs. Carole has been announced or canceled.

Joe vs. Carole Season 2: Announced or Canceled?

Joe vs. Carole Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. It seems that it will soon be announced. There is a good chance of the announcement of the fourth season of the series Joe vs. Carole. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series Joe vs. Carole, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Joe vs. Carole.

Joe vs. Carole Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of Joe vs. Carole Season 2 below.

John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin Kyle MacLachlan as Howard Baskin Will McNeill as Tyler David Wenham as Don Lewis Jenna Owen as Amber Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado Sam Keeley as John Finlay Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe Brian Van Holt as John Reinke William Fichtner as Rick Kirkham Aliandra Calabrese as Lauren Lowe Kenneth Radley as Allen Glover Jack Scott as Joshua Dial Lex Mayson as Kelci “Saff” Saffery Joel Marsh Garland as James Garretson Marlo Kelly as Jamie Murdock Nic English as Brian Rhyne Benedict Hardie as Agent Thomas Shareena Clanton as Susan Alexandra Jensen as Chealsi Anthony Sharpe as Erik Cowie

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Joe vs. Carole.

Joe vs. Carole Season 1 Review:

Joe vs. Carole Season 1 got mixed reviews from critics. It seems that the second season of the series Joe vs. Carole will receive a positive response from the audience if announces.

At the end of the first season of the series Joe vs. Carole, we have seen that Joe discovers a new partner and soon pursues his political aspirations, Carole tries to prepare for Congress.

Later, Joe discovers a way to his problems with Carole, and later, Carole hires a security detail. After that, Joe, as well as Dillon, go on the run, a discovery is made at the zoo, and later, Carole starts preparing to testify. Let’s see what happens next.

It seems that the story of the first season of the series Joe vs. Carole will be continued in the second one. If we get any update about the story of the second season of the series Joe vs. Carole, we will add it here.

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Joe vs. Carole.

Joe vs. Carole Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Joe vs. Carole Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. It seems that it will soon be announced after the confirmation of Joe vs. Carole Season 2.

We can expect the second season of the series Joe vs. Carole somewhere in 2023. Maybe it will be released on Peacock as the first season.

The first season of the series Joe vs. Carole was released on 3rd March 2022 on Peacock. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update or news about the release date of the second season of the series Joe vs. Carole, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Joe vs. Carole.

Joe vs. Carole Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Joe vs. Carole Season 2 hasn’t been released yet. It seems that it will be released after the announcement of Joe vs. Carole Season 2.

Find the official trailer of the series Joe vs. Carole below. It was released by Peacock on 3rd February 2022. Watch it below.

Where to Watch Joe vs. Carole?

The series Joe vs. Carole is available to watch on Peacock. Maybe the second season of the series Joe vs. Carole will also arrive on the same – Peacock if announces. As we get any update about it, we will update it here.

Is Joe vs. Carole worth watching?

Joe vs. Carole has comedic scenes along with larger-than-life action scenes. The series is quite different as some people might find it hard to watch while some viewers might like to watch the series and also enjoy it. There are a total of eight episodes of the first season, let’s see how you are liking the series!

How Many Episodes Are There in Joe vs. Carole?

There are a total of eight episodes in the series Joe vs. Carole. We expect that the second season of the series Joe vs. Carole will also include eight episodes if announces. Let’s see what happens next.

