It’s official! Doctor Strange 2 recruits Sam Raimi as new director

Marvel Studios



The movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch finally found a new director in Sam Raimi. He takes office after Scott Derrickson’s unexpected departurewho directed Doctor Strange in 2016.

Raimi confirmed his participation as director of Doctor Strange 2 during promoting your new series in Quibi titled 50 States of Fright. “Loved Doctor Strange when I was a kid, “Raimi told reporters at a telephone news conference on Tuesday, April 14.” He was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me. He was ranked 5th for me in the great comic book characters. It was so original. ”

Raimi is best known for creating the Evil Dead horror series, as well as directing Sony Pictures’ original Spider-Man trilogy, with Tobey Maguire starring. Ironically, there is even a reference to Doctor Strange in Spider-Man 2, directed by Raimi in 2004.

The moment Raimi refers to happens when the editor-in-chief of The Daily Bugle newspaper J. Jonah Jameson (played by JK Simmons), and newspaper employee Ted Hoffman (Ted Raimi, Sam’s brother) mention in a storm of Naming ideas to identify Spider-Man’s new enemy, whom they eventually baptize as Doctor Octopus.

“When we had that moment in the Spider-Man movie, I had no idea that we would make a Doctor Strange film,” said Raimi. “So it was a lot of fun for me too, by coincidence that phrase was in the first Spider-Man movie… I wish I had the clairvoyance that I would be involved in the project.”

Last January, Derrickson stepped aside as director of Doctor Strange 2 and assumed an executive producer title due to creative differences with Marvel Studios. In February, Derrickson responded positively to the idea of ​​Raimi replacing him as director in the film.

“I have worked with Sam Raimi. One of the friendliest people I have ever met in the film business, and as a director, he is a living legend,” wrote Derrickson. “What a great choice to take on Doctor Strange.”

Originally, the sequel to Doctor Strange production began in May, aiming for a theatrical release in May 2021. But with the temporary closings of many shootings by the COVID-19 pandemic, the theatrical release was moved to November 5, 2021.

