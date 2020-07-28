It’s official! Doctor Strange 2 recruits Sam Raimi as new director

The movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch finally found a new director in Sam Raimi. He takes office after Scott Derrickson’s unexpected departurewho directed Doctor Strange in 2016.
Raimi confirmed his participation as director of Doctor Strange 2 during promoting your new series in Quibi titled 50 States of Fright. “Loved Doctor Strange when I was a kid, “Raimi told reporters at a telephone news conference on Tuesday, April 14.” He was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me. He was ranked 5th for me in the great comic book characters. It was so original. ”
Raimi is best known for creating the Evil Dead horror series, as well as directing Sony Pictures’ original Spider-Man trilogy, with Tobey Maguire starring. Ironically, there is even a reference to Doctor Strange in Spider-Man 2, directed by Raimi in 2004.
The moment Raimi refers to happens when the editor-in-chief of The Daily Bugle newspaper J. Jonah Jameson (played by JK Simmons), and newspaper employee Ted Hoffman (Ted Raimi, Sam’s brother) mention in a storm of Naming ideas to identify Spider-Man’s new enemy, whom they eventually baptize as Doctor Octopus.
“When we had that moment in the Spider-Man movie, I had no idea that we would make a Doctor Strange film,” said Raimi. “So it was a lot of fun for me too, by coincidence that phrase was in the first Spider-Man movie… I wish I had the clairvoyance that I would be involved in the project.”
Last January, Derrickson stepped aside as director of Doctor Strange 2 and assumed an executive producer title due to creative differences with Marvel Studios. In February, Derrickson responded positively to the idea of Raimi replacing him as director in the film.
“I have worked with Sam Raimi. One of the friendliest people I have ever met in the film business, and as a director, he is a living legend,” wrote Derrickson. “What a great choice to take on Doctor Strange.”
Originally, the sequel to Doctor Strange production began in May, aiming for a theatrical release in May 2021. But with the temporary closings of many shootings by the COVID-19 pandemic, the theatrical release was moved to November 5, 2021.
