Is The Guilty – Jake Gyllenhaal Better Than the Original?

The Guilty is the latest thriller on Netflix. It is a remake of a 2018 Danish thriller named The Guilty. The original film was directed by Gustav Moller; on the other side, the American remake is directed by Antoine Fuqua.

It seems that Antoine Fuqua has changed many things as well as added other perspectives into the 2021 version. The story and the dialogues remain quite the same in the latest 2021 version.

Both have an identical plot that involves a demoted police officer named Asger in the 2018 version and also Joe Baylor in the latest 2021 version.

The emergency calls and the constant agitation on the part of the officer, as well as even the one location setting, are the same in the remake as well as the original.

Jake Gyllenhaal’s version adds a few inputs into the plot, and it was not there in the original. Also, the remake added the California wildfires, and it presents as a backdrop.

The film The Guilty is an American crime and thriller film. The film The Guilty has received a good response from the audience. It has received 6.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

The film The Guilty is full of crime, drama, and thriller. In the film, The Guilty, a demoted police officer assigned to a call dispatch desk is conflicted at the time when he gets an emergency phone call from a kidnapped woman.

The film The Guilty was directed by Antoine Fuqua. It was written by Nic Pizzolatto, Gustav Moller, and Emily Nygaard Albertsen.

The film The Guilty stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, and Riley Keough. The film The Guilty is based on the 2018 film The Guilty by Gustav Moller and Emil Nygaard Albertsen.

The film The Guilty was produced by Jake Gyllenhaal, David Litvak, Riva Marker, Gary Michael Walters, David Haring, Michel Litvak, Svetlana Metkina, Antoine Fuqua, Scott Greenberg, and Kat Samick.

The film The Guilty was made under Bold Films, Amet Entertainment, Capstone Pictures, Nine Stories Productions, and Fuqua Films. Netflix distributed the film The Guilty.

The film The Guilty had its world premiere on 11th September 2021 at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival. The film The Guilty was released on 24th September 2021 in the United States.

In the film The Guilty, a troubled LAPD officer named Joe Baylor is working the night shift at a 911 call center; at that time, he awaits a court hearing for an incident that happened on duty eight months prior.

Later, he answers a call from a young woman – Emily Lighton. She says that she has been abducted. Joe finds that she, as well as her abductor, are going in a white van, but at that time, Emily has to hang up before she can give more information.

Joe tries to relay the details to the California Highway Patrol, but they can’t locate the van without a license plate number.

After that, Joe calls the home phone of Emily and later speaks with her 6-year-old daughter named Abby. She tells Joe that her mom left the house with her dad named Henry Fisher.

After getting the cell phone number of Henry from Abby, Joe tries to retrieve the van’s plate number, which he relays to the CHP.

He after that sends a patrol car in order to check on Abby as well as her baby brother named Oliver.

Check out this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.