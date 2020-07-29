IPhone recovers from worst sales month in China: Reuters

Angela Lang / CNET



Apple seems to be emerging from the slump caused by the crisis in the COVID-19, which strongly hit the sale of its products.

The US company distributed 2.5 million phones in China during the month of March, according to official figures reported by Reuters. The figure shows that Apple is recovering from one of its crudest periods in terms of distribution figures in China.

According to the news agency, the company distributed 500,000 units in China during February, thus signing its worst period in everything since Apple arrived in the Asian region. Sales fell to this level in February following the closure of Apple stores and the cessation of operations of factories that manufacture the phones as containment measures against the coronavirus.

Apple has been without revealing the sales figures of its phones for a couple of years, so market research studies or government reports, such as the one now quoted by Reuters, are the best way to know the phones sold by the company.

Apple will announce its second financial quarter fiscal results on April 30. Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, has already reported that his earnings expectations for the period, originally disclosed in January, will not be met due to the coronavirus.

