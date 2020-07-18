iPhone 12: Price of its four possible versions is filtered

As always, we’ve got you a lot of Apple gossip this week.

At the end of last week, the rumor emerged, from blogger Jon Prosser, that the cheapest iPhone 12 will cost $ 650 and will integrate a 5.4-inch OLED screen and two cameras in the back. That price is $ 50 less than the cheaper iPhone 11. According to Prosser, the other three models of the iPhone 12 will cost from $ 750 for the 6.1-inch model, $ 1,000 for a model of the same size but with three cameras behind and LiDAR radar for augmented reality and up to $ 1,100 for a model with characteristics. Similar but 6.7 inch screen. The good thing about the $ 650 base price is that it narrows the gap a bit with the new iPhone SE, which starts at $ 400.



Also these days, our friends at Appleinsider released information from a patent indicating that the Cupertino giant has the idea to create a battery that can be folded along with its cover. The plan would be to integrate this flexible stack someday with a foldable iPhone or iPad. Although Apple has not confirmed the development of a folding iPhone or iPad, multiple reports and patents suggest the existence of these products that the company could launch in 2021 or 2022.

On other issues, although we already knew since March that this year the WWDC developer conference would be totally virtual due to the coronavirus, Apple informed us that the digital event will be this year on June 22. The conference is usually held in early June and serves to announce new software for iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers. Of course, CNET en Español will cover all announcements.

This week, too, Apple continued the process of replacing the despised butterfly keyboard, and now it’s up to the new 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro to receive the so-called Magic Keyboard, a keyboard that in our tests has been much more pleasant to the touch. as it offers deeper keys and excellent response.

The new laptop also has twice as much internal storage and tenth-generation Intel processors.

In closing, Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, promised us this week that the company continues to work on the products that are yet to be announced this year, especially the expected iPhone 12, despite the delays that the current crisis may mean.

Cook said during a call with investors that even in some areas of the company they are being more productive during the quarantine.

