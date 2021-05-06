Into the Night Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

It is a Belgian apocalyptic Sci-Fi series that includes drama and thriller. The series Into the Night is based on the book titled The Old Axolotl by Jacek Dukaj.

The series Into the Night was renewed by Netflix for the second season on 1st July 2020. Let’s get all the details about the upcoming Into the Night Season 2.

Into the Night Season 2: Everything We Know

The series Into the Night features a group of people. Their plane is hijacked. The hijacker was an Italian NATO soldier named Terenzio.

Maybe in the second season of the series Into the Night, we will see the aftermath of the story of Into the Night Season 1.

Jason George developed the series Into the Night. The series Into the Night is available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix in various languages such as French, Italian, Polish, English, Russian, Turkish, Dutch, and Arabic.

Jason George, Jacek Dukaj, Tomasz Baginski, and D. J. Talbot were the executive producers of the series Into the Night.

The series Into the Night was completed under Entre Chien et Loup. Netflix distributed the series Into the Night.

Into the Night Season 1 was written by Jason George. It was directed by Inti Calfat and Dirk Verheye.

Into the Night Season 2 Cast:

Pauline Etienne as Sylvie Bridgette Dubois Laurent Capelluto as Mathieu Daniel Douek Stefano Cassetti as Terenzio Matteo Gallo Mehmet Kurtulus as Ayaz Kobanbay Babetida Sadjo as Laura Djalo Jan Bijvoet as Richard “Rik” Mertens Ksawery Szlenkier as Jakub Kieslowski Vincent Londez as Horst Baudin Regina Bikkinina as Zara Oblonskaya Alba Gala Bellugi as Ines Melanie Ricci Nabil Mallat as Osman Azizi Nicolas Alechine as Dominik Oblonsky Astrid Whettnall as Gabrielle Renoir

Into the Night Season 2 Release Date:

We can expect Into the Night Season 2 in late 2021 or early 2022. Into the Night Season 1 was released on 1st May 2020 on Netflix.

The second season of the series Into the Night will also be released on Netflix. Into the Night is the first Belgian series of the OTT platform Netflix.

The first season of the series Into the Night consists of 6 episodes, and maybe the second season will also include 6 episodes.

Into the Night Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Into the Night Season 2 is not released yet. Find the trailer of Into the Night Season 1 below.

