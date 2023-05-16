Ingobernable Season 3 Release Date, Cast Members, Plot Synopsis, Trailer Release, and Everything That You Need to Know

Netflix has released many series over the years, many of which have received worldwide recognition. If you’re fond of watching thriller dramas, this Mexican political drama series, ‘Igobernable’ will give you goosebumps.

Ingobernable is a Mexican political drama released on March 24, 2017. Since Netflix dropped the first season of Ingobernable, fans started speculating the release dates for the second installment. Fortunately, fans got the second season of Ingobernable on September 14, 2018.

Now, it’s been more than four years since the showrunners have not released the third block of Ingobernable. Will there be another season of Ingobernable? Who will be the star cast of Ingobernable? This article will give you all the answers about Ingobernable Season 3 release dates, storyline, cast, and trailer release. So read this blog post till the end.

Ingobernable Season 3 Release Date

As mentioned above, Ingobernable is a Mexican drama series that follows political-thriller drama. Currently, Netflix has released two seasons, and fans wonder whether they will see the third season of Ingobernable.

So, the makers have yet to plan to release Ingobernable Season 3. Even though Ingobernable has received a positive response from the audience and 7.0 ratings on IMDb, we haven’t received official confirmations from the showrunners.

In addition to that, some sources have stated that the show was canceled after two seasons due to political reasons. We will update you with the latest information if and when the makers announce anything about the show’s future.

Ingobernable Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Ingobernable is the perfect combination of political drama and murder mystery. The overall storyline revolves around the murder of Diego Nava Martinez, the president of Mexico City.



The story stepped in a way that Diego Nava Martinez attacked his wife, Emilia Urquiza (Kate del Castillo). Due to that, she fell off unconsciously, and when she got consciousness, Emilia found that her husband, Diego, was dead.

She also found a gun in her hand, which she had aimed toward Diego. The storyline turns interesting as Emilia realizes that the gun she had pointed toward Diego was left in the bedroom. And eventually, she believes that someone has killed Diego and planned the whole incident against her.

Now, as Emilia was found with the dead body and set up was indicating her as a culprit, she decided to run away from the police, and meanwhile, she tried to figure out the whole case. But why someone wanted to drag her into such a situation? Well, the answer is straightforward, Emilia, as the first lady of Mexico, has many plans to improve the overall condition of her country.

Now, without spoiling more facts, let’s conclude this overview by saying that, despite the murder mysteries and other challenges that, Ingobernable has faced, the show has received a positive response worldwide.

Not only that but the Ingobernable Seasons 1 and 2 have featured many talented artists. It includes famous Mexican-American actress Kate del Castillo in the lead role of First Lady of Mexico, Emilia Urquiza, Alberto Guerra (Canek Lagos), Erik Hayser (Diego Nava Martinez), and many others.

Ingobernable Season 3 Cast Members

Currently, Ingobernable runs two seasons on Netflix. The earlier seasons featured many talented artists.



Here we have mentioned a list of cast members of the Ingobernable series. The prominent star cast includes,

Kate del Castillo as Emilia Urquiza

Erik Hayser as Diego Nava Martínez

Alberto Guerra as Canek Lagos

Erendira Ibarra as Ana Vargas-West

Luis Roberto Guzman as Pete Vazquez

Fernando Lujan as Tomas Urquiza

Luis Ernesto Franco as Santiago Salazar

Alvaro Guerrero as Jose Barquet

Aida Lopez as Chela Lagos

Marco Trevino as Agustin Aguirre

Alessio Valentini Padilla as Emiliano Nava Urquiza

Alicia Jaziz as Maria Nava Urquiza

Tamara Mazarrasa as Zyan Torres

Maria del Carmen Farias as Dolores Lagos

Maxi Iglesias as Ovni

Lourdes Reyes as Sofia

Juan Pablo Medina as General Raul Mejia

We will see some new talents if and when the showrunners release the third season or the further spin-offs for this Mexican political drama series. Till then, enjoy the first two seasons.

Ingobernable Season 3 Episode List

The show makers have not announced the release dates and episode titles for the third installment of Ingobernable. So, here we have provided a list of episode titles of Ingobernable Season 2.

Ingobernable Season 2 Episode 01 – Justice On Parade

Ingobernable Season 2 Episode 02 – Breaking Chains

Ingobernable Season 2 Episode 03 – The Weight Of The Crown

Ingobernable Season 2 Episode 04 – From The Ashes

Ingobernable Season 2 Episode 05 – The Light Of The Past

Ingobernable Season 2 Episode 06 – Warriors

Ingobernable Season 2 Episode 07 – Aftermath

Ingobernable Season 2 Episode 08 – Between Two Worlds

Ingobernable Season 2 Episode 09 – Decisions

Ingobernable Season 2 Episode 10 – Resistance

Ingobernable Season 2 Episode 11 – Metamorphosis

Ingobernable Season 2 Episode 12 – Hope

Where To Watch Ingobernable Season 3?

Ingobernable Seasons 1 and 2 have received a balanced response from the audience and critics. The show has featured many talented actors and actresses, and the overall storyline has entertained the audience more than anything.

This political-thriller drama also faces some political issues, and perhaps due to that, makers have not released the third installment of Ingobernable. However, if you have recently discovered this Mexican political thriller drama, you should watch the earlier seasons on Netflix.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Ingobernable Season 3?

At the time of writing this article, no official information is available for Ingobernable Season 3. Similarly, the numbers of episodes are also unavailable for the third season of Ingobernable.

However, if the showrunners decide to release the next part of this Mexican political drama, ten or ten-plus episodes will be included in the third season.

Ingobernable Season 3 Makers Team

Ingobernable is the complete package of action-crime and political drama. The show was filmed in different parts of the United States, such as Mexico City, San Diego, and California.

In addition to that, Kaye del Castillo served as executive producer. A total of 27 episodes have been released, and the seasons were initially released in Spanish. Interestingly, America’s one of the most famous bands, La Santa Cecilia, has performed the opening theme for Ingobernable Series.

Ingobernable Season 3 Trailer Release

Unfortunately, even after more than four years, fans haven’t received the third season of Ingobernable. The show creators have not said a word about releasing the third installment of Ingobernable.

Furthermore, the teaser trailer for Ingobernable Season 3 is also unavailable. But, here, we have added the trailer for the first season of Ingobernable.

Final Thoughts

So this is the end section of the Ingobernable Season 3 release date article. Unfortunately, fans have not received the official release date for the third block of the Ingobernable series. Since the storyline was built around political-thriller drama and murder mysteries, fans are expecting another season for the same.

However, whenever the creators announce further updates about Ingobernable Season 3, we will update them here. It might be that creators may be working on a spin-off series of the Ingobernable series. Check our website regularly to get updated with the latest information. Moreover, you can also drop your valuable suggestions and opinions about Ingobernable Seasons 1 and 2 in the comment section.