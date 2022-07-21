Industry Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Industry is a British-American tv series. The series Industry is full of drama. It has received a good response from the audience.

The series Industry got 7 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Industry.

Industry Season 2:

The series Industry was renewed for the second season in December 2020. The series Industry was renewed by HBO for the second season in December 2020.

It is confirmed that the second season of the series Industry will soon arrive on BBC Two and HBO. The series Industry is worth watching.

The series Industry follows the story of young bankers and traders and they make their way into the financial world in the aftermath of the 2008 collapse.

The series Industry was created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. It stars Myha’la Herrold, David Johnson, and Marisa Abela.

The first season of the series Industry includes a total of eight episodes titled Induction, Quiet and Nice, Notting Hill, Sesh, Learned Behaviour, Nutcracker, Pre-Crisis Activity, and Reduction in Force.

It seems that the second season of the series Industry will also include a total of eight episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Industry was executively produced by Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, David P. Davis, Ryan Rasmussen, Mickey Down, Konrad Kay, and Joel Collins.

It was produced by Lee Thomas. The running time of each episode of the series Industry ranges from 49 to 52 minutes.

The series Industry was made under Bad Wolf. The series Industry has arrived on BBC Two and HBO.

The series Industry was written by Mickey Down, Konrad Kay, Sam H. Freeman, and Kate Verghese. It was directed by Tinge Krishnan, Ed Lilly, Birgitte Staermose, Lena Dunham, and Mary Nighy.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series Industry, we will add it here. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Industry.

Industry Season 2 Cast:

Find the cast of Industry Season 2 below.

Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani Priyanga Burford as Sara Dhadwal Mark Dexter as Hilary Wyndham Myha’la Herrold as Harper Stern David Jonsson as Augustus – Gus – Sackey Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Greg Grayson Conor MacNeill as Kenny Kilbane Freya Mavor as Daria Greenock Derek Riddell as Clement Cowan Nabhaan Rizwan as Hari Dhar Will Tudor as Theo Tuck Ken Leung as Eric Tao Sarah Parish as Nicole Craig Andrew Buchan as Felim Bichan Amir El-Masry as Usman Abboud Alex Alomar Akpobome as Danny Van Deventer Adam Levy as Charles Hanani Indy Lewis as Venetia Berens Nicolo Pasetti as Rocco Carbone Sagar Radia as Rishi Ramdani Caoilfhionn Dunne as Jackie Walsh Jonathan Barnwell as Seb Oldroyd Nicholas Bishop as Maxim Alonso Trevor White as Bill Adler

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Industry.

Industry Season 1 Review:

Industry Season 1 got positive reviews from critics. We expect that the second season of the series Industry will also receive a positive response from the audience.

In the first season of the series Industry, we have seen that ambitious young grads angle for permanent positions at the preeminent London investment bank Pierpoint and Co.

Yasmin gets distracted from her relationship because of her work, but a miscommunication with a VP on the FX desk threatens her position at Pierpoint.

At the time when Yasmin inadvertently steals the idea of Harper, a rift between the CPS and FX desk gets exposed as well as the results reverberate across the complete floor.

After a wild birthday celebration with Robert, Greg, and Yasmin, the workday of Harper spirals out of control. Because a discrepancy in one of her trades puts her team at risk for big losses, Harper needs support from a surprising source.

Pierpoint gets shaken by a former employee’s scathing expose, and because of that, Eric goes offsite for the whole day and also prompts an unauthorized Gus in order to cover trades from his desk, at the time when Harper maneuvers her way into a meeting with one of the ex-clients of Eric.

Drugs, sex, and secrets light up the annual holiday party of Pierpoint, and there the unexpected arrival of Maxim aggravates tensions. After that, Greg discovers himself in a painful predicament just after partying a little hard.

With the reduction in force day near, the graduates scramble in order to curry favor with their clients as well as bosses. In the end, the graduates stand before the senior management of Pierpoint in order to fight for permanent positions. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the first season of the series Industry will be continued in the second season of the series Industry.

If we get any news about the story of the second season of the series Industry, we will update it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Industry.

Industry Season 2 Release Date:

Industry Season 2’s release date is not declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared. We expect that Industry Season 2 will be released in mid-2022 or late 2022.

That’s a wrap on Industry Season 2!

We’ll see you on the trading floor…#IndustryHBO pic.twitter.com/EJU2n7rya4 — Bad Wolf (@BadWolf_TV) December 9, 2021

It will be released on BBC Two and HBO like the first season of the series Industry. The first season of the series Industry was aired from 9th November 2020 to 21st December 2020.

If we get any news or update about the release date of the second season of the series Industry, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Industry.

Industry Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Industry Season 2 has not arrived yet. Let’s watch the official trailer of the first season of the series Industry. It was released by HBO on 16th October 2020. Watch it below.

Visit this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.