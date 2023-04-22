American Idol 2023 – Auditions, Judges, Host, Time, Platinum Ticket, and Everything You Need to Know

America’s one of the most widely popular reality singing shows, American Idol, returned with its 21st season on February 19, 2023. Ryan Seacrest serves as the show’s host, and professional singers such as Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry returned as the judges for the show.

Every year many emerging singers and songwriters eagerly await American Idol so that they can present themselves on the international platform. But only some of them are selected for the final round. If you are one of those talented artists looking for American Idol 2023’s latest updates, you are in the right place.

In this blog post, you will get all the necessary updates that you want to know about American Idol Season 21 – 2023. Here, we have mentioned American Idol 2023 Auditions, Judges, Schedule, and one of the fascinating ticket of the show for which participants works day and night, the ‘Platinum Ticket.’ so read this article to get a clear understanding of American Idol 2023.

What is American Idol 2023?

Before directly diving into the American Idol 2023 auditions and schedule, let’s first understand the core concept of American Idol. When it comes to singing reality shows, American Idol comes to our minds. When it was first aired on FOX in June 2002, the show gathered lifetime achievements in the form of fans and support from emerging singers.

Over the past two decades, American Idol has received so much love from the audience. At the moment, American Idol has become one of the promising platforms for singers who can showcase their singing abilities infront of national and international audiences.

American Idol 2023 Brief Overview – Spoilers Ahead

American Idol is back again with the 21st season. The show was aired on February 19, 2023. The show has introduced a platinum ticket for the best candidate from each city. Each year, thousands of candidates give auditions in the hope of becoming famous singers. Still, per the show’s regulations, only one deserving candidate will hold the title ‘American Idol.’

In addition to that, the show has also introduced a platinum ticket for the best candidate. An individual is finalized by the judges on the basis of their singing performances. In the following section, we have provided all the significant updates about American Idol 2023.

American Idol 2023 Auditions

If you want to start your American Idol journey, you must give auditions infront of talented and experienced judges. Before that, you must submit your application to American Idol’s official website.

The official date for American Idol 2023 has already been released. The show was aired on the ABC channel on February 19, 2023. The judges have selected some of the best talents from all over America. The chosen candidates belong to cities like Baton Rouge, San Jose, Nashville, Chicago, Las Vegas, Pittsburg, Macon, etc.,

American Idol 2023 Judges

Any competitive show is complete with proper guidance and judgments, and similarly, American Idol is complete with promising judges like Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

Initially, the show was planned according to the pop music idol format that included four judges. Still, at the time of the American Idol Season 1 audition, only three judges were founded, which included professional singers such as Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell. Apart from judges, the show also featured famous American media personality Ryan John Seacrest as the show’s host.

American Idol 2023 Schedule

American Idol 2023 brought two exciting aspects to entertain the audience. A Hollywood Week and Showstopper Round. Both rounds were filmed in December 2022.

🏝The @AmericanIdol Top 26 take the stage from @DisneyAulani on Sunday AND Monday night! 🏝 It’s your time to VOTE, America! pic.twitter.com/td0sNyW2ne — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) April 14, 2023

Moreover, the show was filmed in Los Angeles. The genre challenge was also replaced with the performance challenge. Participants will be selected based on their confidence, songwriting skills, and stage performances.

American Idol 2023 Platinum Ticket

Finally, the American Idol 2023 audition have completed, and candidates were given platinum tickets for their exceptional singing performances. This year, judges returned one of the most premium tickets for the participants who performed so well.

The platinum tickets will allow the candidates to skip the first selection round of Hollywood Week. Here is the list of participants awarded platinum tickets in American Idol 2023.

Tyson Venegas – Vancouver, BC, Canada

Cam Amen – Omaha, Nebraska

Kaylin Hedges – Pound Ridge, New York

Elijah McCormick – North Carolina

Where to Watch American Idol 2023?

American Idol is one of the highly anticipated singing competition show. This reality show revolves around talented singers who present their singing skills infront of judges. Ultimately, the best singer will be awarded the prize and the American Idol title.

Many people are fascinated by reality shows, and music and dance-centric shows have received a huge audience from America and all over the globe. With easy internet connections and the availability of a number of platforms, you can watch any show at any time.

If you haven’t watched the earlier seasons of American Idol, you can stream it on platforms like Hulu Plus or Fubo Tv.

FAQs

Does American Idol Stream on Anything?

American Idol is the platform for many emerging talented singers and songwriters. It provides value to a singer and musician, and for that reason, many fans can relate to the show. The new episodes release every Sunday on the ABC networks at 8 p.m. However, you can stream it on Hulu or Fubo Tv.

Who Are the Judges on American Idol 2023?

American Idol has always given their best while selecting one of the most talented singers from all over America. The judges are the ones who make it happen by picking the final top 24 American Idols for 2023. The penal includes some of the most versatile singers and songwriters of all time. It includes Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.

Who Are The Top 5 on American Idol 2022?]

America’s most highly anticipated singing competition reality show, American Idol Season 20, was released on May 2022. Noah Thompson, HunterGirl, Fritz Hager, Leah Marlene, and Nicolina are considered some of the top 5 singers of American Idol 2022.

American Idol 2023 Trailer Release

American Idol 2023 was already released with ten episodes on February 19, 2023, and every episode premiered on ABC networks every Sunday at 8 p.m. We have added the American Idol 2023 trailer below for those who have recently discovered the show and want to know about the latest releases.

Final Thoughts

American Idol 2023 is currently running on the ABC network, and all the episodes are also available on the Hulu platform. The show has also conducted a virtual auditions program, and such remote auditions was held between August 3 and September 14, 2022. A panel of talented judges gave the final decisions. Besides singing and songwriting, judges also look for a candidate who can confidently perform and entertain the audience.

So, that’s all you need to know about American Idol 2023. Hopefully, this article has helped you get all the information you want about the American Idol 2023 auditions, platinum tickets, schedule, and host. Keep checking this article regularly to get updated with the latest information about the show. Whenever there are any updates, we will add them here.