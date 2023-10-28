I Woke Up a Vampire Season 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Plot Synopsis, Reviews, Trailer, and Everything

I Woke Up a Vampire has quickly become a fan favorite. It’s a great story that combines magic, comedy, and the complicated parts of being a teenager. This Netflix show, created by Tommy Lynch, is about a teen named Carmie who finds out on her 13th birthday that she is half-human and half-vampire.



People can’t wait for the next one after the first season, which started in May 2023 in Canada and October 2023 in the US. Before we get into the specifics of Season 2, let’s look at what we already know.

I Woke Up a Vampire Season 2 Release Date

The official release date for Season 2 of “I Woke Up a Vampire” has not been set as of mid-October 2023. Although the show just started, Netflix is still watching it to see how well it does in other countries.

On the bright side, there is hope for fans. Netflix’s eight-part release is called the “first season,” which suggests that there might be plans for a second collection. The extra eight episodes have already been shown on the Family Channel in Canada.

They will likely be labeled as Season 2 on Netflix as well. Another possible release date for the new season is August 2024, but this has not been announced yet.

I Woke Up a Vampire Season 2 The Plot Synopsis

In Season 1, we met Carmie and learned about her world. She is in middle school and trying to figure out who she is and what her new skills mean. At the end of the season, big secrets were revealed, which set the stage for an exciting Season 2.



Carmie finding out who her mother is and what the mysterious Shapeshifter wants to do suggests that her family is complicated and that she wants to learn more about her vampire background. The following season will likely detail Carmie’s fate, her relationship with her parents, and how her dual identity affects her life and those around her.

I Woke Up a Vampire Season 2 Expected Storyline

Season 2 will solve a lot of secrets and give Carmie and her friends new problems to solve. Some theories say the season might be like Supernatural, where characters find outside forces affecting their lives. Because Carmie is the main character, her friends may play different parts in her journey, such as protecting, helping, or showing her the way.

One of the main secrets is who the Collector is and what they want to do. His link to Carmie and the world of myths makes me wonder what part he plays in her life and the story.

The story is made more interesting by the relationships between Carmie’s adopted family, her ability to talk to animals, and the fear of a fight between good and evil creatures.

The world’s future may depend on what Carmie does. Her birth parents may try to turn her into a troublemaker, while her foster parents want to make her more good. Along with these main ideas, the idea of a love triangle and the look at relationships between teens give the supernatural story a more realistic and human touch.

I Woke Up a Vampire Season 2 Cast Members List

Below, we have highlighted a complete list of episodes of I Woke Up a Vampire Season 1. The below-added cast members are expected to return for a second season.

Niko Ceci as Kev Gardner

Kaileen Angelic Chang as Carmie Henley

Ana Araujo as Leanna Timmons

Zebastin Borjeau as Dylan Helsing

Charlotte Legault as Shapeshifter

Will Coombs as Tristan

Kris Siddiqi as The Collector

Aaliyah Cinello as Madison Spencer

Rainbow Sun Francks as Bill Henley

Jayd Deroché as Aiden Henley

Delia Lisette Chambers as Jayden Henley

Ipsita Paul as Aasha Henley

Where Can I Watch I Woke Up a Vampire Season 2?

“I Woke Up a Vampire” can mostly be watched online on Netflix. The show’s two seasons are available on this site, so viewers can start living in Carmie’s world immediately. Netflix, known for having a vast selection of genres and titles, makes it easy for fans and new watchers to enjoy this exciting show.

For fans in Canada, the show first aired on the Family Channel, so it may also be available through that channel or other streaming services that work with it. Before you watch something, you should always check your local listings and streaming service choices to ensure it’s available where you live.

I Woke Up a Vampire Season 2 Production Team Members

“I Woke Up a Vampire” shows how well a group of skilled people can work together. Tommy Lynch came up with the idea for the show, and was very important in its growth.



The directors, writers, and cinematographers have made a visually stunning story with exciting details. The executive producers, whose names are always linked to suitable material, ensured that the show lived up to the high expectations of its viewers. Their combined skills have made a show that is interesting and beautiful to watch.

I Woke Up a Vampire Season 1 Review – Stream It or Skip It

This season of “I Woke Up a Vampire” got good reviews from both viewers and reviewers. People liked how the show mixed fantasy and reality uniquely and used supernatural themes to show how complicated childhood can be.

The show got good reviews from critics for its creative stories, exciting characters, and clever use of special effects that didn’t get in the way of the story. The show has been praised for having a good mix of comedy, drama, and supernatural elements, making it complete.

Should you watch “I Woke Up a Vampire”? Of course. This show is a nice change from the typical fantasy or coming-of-age stories, and it’s great for people who just want to watch something new.

This show is fun for people of all ages because it shows the problems of growing up from a different point of view and includes magical elements. The last season set a high standard, and the fact that people are looking forward to the next one shows how good and popular the show is.

I Woke Up a Vampire Season 2 Official Trailer Release

Regarding video updates, fans can’t wait for sneak peeks or official trailers for the next season. These videos show what the new season will be like and promise that the show will keep being great like it has been so far.

They should give hints about the new problems Carmie will have to deal with and how her character and the characters around her will change.

Final Thoughts

Finally, “I Woke Up a Vampire” is a show that keeps people interested with its unique idea, exciting plot, and well-developed characters. While we wait for more news and the new season, check out our website for the latest news, clips, and information about this fascinating show.

No matter how long you’ve been a fan or how new you are to Carmie and her magical adventures, the following season has much to look forward to.