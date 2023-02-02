I May Destroy You Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

I May Destroy You is a British tv series. It is a drama series. The series I May Destroy You has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series I May Destroy You has received 8.1 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series I May Destroy You.

I May Destroy You Season 2:

In the series, I May Destroy You, the question of physical consent in contemporary life as well as how in the new landscape of dating and also relationships. They make the distinction between exploitation and liberation.

The series I May Destroy You was written and created by Michaela Coel. It stars Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, and Weruche Opia. The series I May Destroy You was directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel.

The series I May Destroy You was released in three different languages; English, Twi, and Italian. It was executively produced by Michaela Coel, Roberto Troni, Jo McLellan, Phil Clarke, and Sam Miller.

Simon Meyers and Simon Maloney produced the series I May Destroy You. The series I May Destroy You was shot in London, England, and Ostia, Italy.

The length of each episode of the series I May Destroy You varies from 28 to 35 minutes. The series I May Destroy You was made under Various Artists Limited and FALKNA Productions.

BBC Studios and Warner Bros. Television Distribution distributed the series I May Destroy You. The series I May Destroy You has received many awards and nominations.

It has received British Academy Television Award, British Academy Television Craft Award, GLAAD Media Award, Gotham Independent Film Award, Independent Spirit Award, NAACP Image Award, Primetime Emmy Award, Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award, etc.

It was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards, Motion Picture Sound Editors Awards, MTV Movie and TV Awards, Producers Guild of America Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, etc.

The first season of the series I May Destroy You includes a total of 12 episodes. It seems that the second season of the series I May Destroy You will also contain a total of 12 episodes if it announces.

If we get any other update about the second season of the series I May Destroy You, we will update it here. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series I May Destroy You.

I May Destroy You Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series I May Destroy You Season 2 below.

Michaela Coel as Arabella Essiedu Paapa Essiedu as Kwame Weruche Opia as Terry Pratchard Marouane Zotti as Biagio Stephen Wight as Ben Adam James as Julian Chin Nyenwe as Tariq Lewis Reeves as David Lara Rossi as Kat Ann Akin as Alissa Rebecca Calder as Shirley Andi Osho as Carrie Sarah Niles as Officer Funmi Mariah Gale as Officer Beth Natalie Walter as Francine Aml Ameen as Simon Fehinti Balogun as Damon Karan Gill as Zain Tareen Shalisha James-Davis as Loretta Gaby French as teen Theodora Franc Ashman as Susy Henny Harriet Webb as Theodora Pearl Chanda as Nilufer Gershwyn Eustache Jnr as Tyrone Danielle Vitalis as teen Arabella Lauren-Joy Williams as teen Terry Tobi King Bakare as Nicholas Ellie James as Sion Tyler Luke Cunningham as Kai

Will There Be Another Season of I May Destroy You?

Well, the series I May Destroy You is not renewed yet for the second season. We expect that the second season of the series I May Destroy You will be announced.

It seems that HBO or BBC One will soon announce the second season of the series I May Destroy You. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

If the second season of the series I May Destroy You announces, we can expect the continuation of the plot of the first season in the second season.

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series I May Destroy You.

I May Destroy You Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of I May Destroy You Season 2 is not declared yet. We expect that it will soon declare after the announcement of the second season of the series I May Destroy You.

If the second season of the series I May Destroy You announces, we can expect it somewhere in 2022 on BBC One and HBO. Let’s see what happens next.

The first season of the series I May Destroy You was aired from 7th June 2020 to 24th August 2020 on HBO. It was premiered on 8th June 2020 on BBC One.

If we get any other update about the release date of the second season of the series I May Destroy You, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

I May Destroy You Season 1 Review:

The first season of the series I May Destroy You got a very positive response from the audience.

It includes a total of 12 episodes titled Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes, Someone Is Lying, Don’t Forget the Sea, That Was Fun, It Just Came Up, The Alliance, Happy Animals, Line Spectrum Border, Social Media Is a Great Way to Connect, The Cause the Cure, Would You Like to Know the Sex, and Ego Death.

In the first season of the series I May Destroy You, we have seen that Arabella makes a surprise visit to Biagio after the police close the investigation.

Biagio refuses to see her. Later, Kwame tries to hook up with a woman – Nilufer, but later it ends badly when he reveals that he is gay.

It is Halloween, and Arabell’s increasing social media presence tries to drive a wedge between her and her friends.

Later, the family of Arabella meets up for her mother’s birthday, prompt memories of her childhood that spent between two parental homes.

At the same time, Kwame meets Tyrone in a tried hookup, but later, instead, their relationship becomes more romantic.

After that, the publisher of Arabella drops her book because she has still not finished it. Later, she had reached out to a successful author named Della, who signed to the same publisher.

It transpires that Della is a pseudonym used by Zain. Zain offers to help Arabella with her writing. After that, Terry gets an acting part and as well as goes on a date with Kai, who is a trans man.

Later, Arabella imagines many ways in which she is with Terry, and they could exact revenge on her rapist, but they later make the decision to move on.

After that, she uses these thoughts to complete her second book, and the episode concludes at her launch party.

No announcement has been made about the storyline of the second season of the series I May Destroy You. We expect that it will start where the first season left off. Let’s see what happens next.

At the starting of the first season of the series I May Destroy You, we have seen that Arabella is on a deadline to complete her second book, and after that, she makes a decision to take a break by going for a drink with friends.

At some point in between the night, she gets raped in a bar toilet. Suffering traumatic memories of the rape, Arabella goes to the police and at the same time, Terry has a film audition.

After that, a flashback to Ostia, Italy, and there Arabella as well as Terry have a wild night out and meet a local man named Biagio.

Later, Arabella becomes close with a fellow writer named Zain, and later they have sex as well as he removes the condom without her knowledge, and at the same time, Damon and Kwame visit a man from Grindr, as well as this encounter turns violent just after Damon leaves.

After that, Arabella exposes the actions of Zain at a literary festival, and later Kwame goes to the police about his attack but is not taken seriously.

Let’s talk about the trailer of the second season of the series I May Destroy You.

I May Destroy You Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of I May Destroy You Season 2 is not released yet. Maybe it will soon be released after the confirmation of the second season of the series I May Destroy You.

Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series I May Destroy You. It was released on 26th May 2020 by BBC.

