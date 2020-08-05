Huawei presents its Huawei Sound X speaker, very similar to the HomePod

Andrew Hoyle/CNET



Huawei held a virtual event on March 26, where it unveiled, among other products, the international arrival of its smart speaker, the Huawei Sound X, which it launched in China in November and which showed the media in February after its first event. digital.

The company also introduced the new family Huawei P40, whose cell phones incorporate new and attractive camera modules.

This smart speaker was first introduced to the Chinese market in November. The company worked with the French sound specialist company Devialet. Its rounded design makes us see a certain similarity to the Apple HomePod, although its curves are not exact.

According to Devialet’s website, the horn can function as a hub for your connected home, serving to control other devices in a simple way, all based on HiLink technology that establishes communication channels between different devices.

How is the Huawei Sound X inside?

The Huawei Sound X speaker is made up of a total of six mid-range speakers, has 1.5 inches and eight watts of power. To this we must add that the Chinese company has incorporated an artificial intelligence technology called Histen, which allows the horn to detect where you are in order to adjust the sound output.

According to Devialet, this horn is capable of providing low frequencies without the need for a subwoofer thanks to the incorporation of “push-push” technology, which also cancels any vibration of the audio.

This device can also be paired with an identical one, to deliver a stereo sound experience.

A differentiating detail with respect to the HomePod is that at the top it has the commands with different colors. Its connectivity is through Bluetooth and NFC.

And the virtual assistant?

At the time of the presentation, Huawei did not announce which virtual assistant will be integrated into the speaker. However, it does not seem that the company has the possibility of including Google Assistant, Cortana or Amazon Alexa, because technically they would all be under the veto of the United States, which would prevent them from giving life to them.

Huawei has a virtual assistant named Xiaoyi in China, and for two years there have been rumors that the company was working to bring it to the West. Last week the company released a previous version of Huawei Assistant for EMUI 9.1 and EMUI 10, although we do not know if this is ready for speakers.

Price and availability

In China, this horn costs 1,999 yuan or about US $ 320 and the company sells the device on sale so that users can buy two at less cost.