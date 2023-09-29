How To Watch Berserk in Order

Berserk is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kentaro Miura and Kouji Mori. The show is a complete set of dark fantasy, epic fantasy, and sword and sorcery.

The plot of Berserk revolves around the dark world and its heart-throbbing mysteries. As of now, the writers have sold more than 50 million copies all around the globe, and later, it became one of the best-selling manga series.

Here, the storyline follows the lead protagonist and former mercenary, Guts, also known as the Black Swordsman. In the Berserk series, Guts’s childhood was centered around trauma, and later, he was also betrayed by one of the trusted people in his life.

The show premiered in 1997 and concluded in 2017. In 1997, the show premiered as a 25-episodic series on the Nippon TV. You can imagine the show’s popularity by looking at the years of the legacy, and still, millions of fans are waiting for the forthcoming seasons and movies.

Berserk Chronological Order

Right now, the show makers have dropped many parts of the Berserk manga series, and it is pretty tricky for newcomers to watch the show from the very first series.

However, we have added a complete chronological order for the Berserk series here. Berserk initially premiered as a television series in 1997, and later, the show makers dropped a trio of movies in 2012 and 2013.

Furthermore, makers released a continuation storyline in 2016 and 2017. Recently, a year ago, in 2022, the creators launched Berserk – The Golden Age Arc with a memorial edition for the fans.

Berserk (1997) Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I – The Egg of The King (2012) Berserk: The Golden Age Arc II – The Battle For Doldrey (2012) Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III – The Advent Movie (2013) Berserk (2016) Berserk Season 2 (2017) Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition (2022)

Berserk (1997)

The first season of Berserk was initially released with 25 episodes in October 1997. In the first season, we were introduced to Guts, known as The Black Swordsman.

Later, the show progressed with the core concept, including Griffith and the Band of Hawks. You can start your Berserk binge-watching journey with this release.

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I – The Egg of The King (2012)

Almost a decade later, the show makers dropped the second part of the Berserk, titled, ‘Berserk – The Golden Age Arc I – The Egg of The King. Here, Guts played a massive role in grabbing the attention of Griffith and his mercenary Band of Hawks.

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc II – The Battle For Doldrey (2012)

The same year, the creators dropped another sequence of the Berseker, ‘Berserk: The Golden Age Arc II – The Battle For Doldrey, and it follows the continuation storyline of the Egg of The King.

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III – The Advent Movie (2013)

Now, the plot of Berserk is ready to speed up with the additional storyline, and the show makers premiered the third section of Berserk. The plot follows the lead character, Guts and the Band, and the tower of rebirth.

The third season is regarded as the end of the Golden Age Arc, and it ended with the journey to take down the Apostles and God’s Hand.

Berserk (2016)

Almost three years later, we received a full-fledged anime series of Berserk. Initially, it started with the concluding section of The Golden Age Arc. However, the plot of Berserk season 1 is entirely different from the rest of the releases. Here, Guts started advancing with his famous sword ‘Dragon Slayer.’

Berserk Season 2 (2017)

Berserk Season 2 was released in 2017. As the story progresses, the fights among the characters become a thin line between life and death.

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition (2022)

Berserk – The Golden Age Arc is the last installment of the Berserk series. The latest season of Berserk was released as the memorial edition and is regarded as the must-watch season of the Berserk series.

Conclusion

Finally, we are at the end of this article, and now you have all the latest updates on how to watch Berserk in chronological order. Since the show concluded with the memorial edition, many fans eagerly await the following season. Still, unfortunately, makers have not shared the official release date for the Berserk upcoming series.