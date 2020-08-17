How to Select the Best TV Streaming Service

Netflix



With so many services streaming With TV and movies available today, there really is no excuse for saying, “There is nothing to see.” You have the big established services (like Netflix and Hulu); to relatively new powers (such as Disney Plus and HBO Max), to the traditional ones that enter the game (such as CBS All Access and Peacock de NBC) and even new ones and startups how which.

Editor’s Note: CNET en Español is owned by ViacomCBS.

Choose a service streaming It is not a unique experience for all, since the needs and desires of each viewer are different. Many of us subscribe to multiple services, but we may not have thought about which one will give us access to the shows and movies we love the most, and help us avoid streaming subscription overload.

We present here six of the most popular services so that you can choose the one that best suits your needs.

Sarah Tew/CNET I don’t have cable service, but new episodes of current shows load quickly on the Hulu platform, so with a Hulu subscription I can still keep up. For example, the new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy they are broadcast on television on Thursday nights. If you’ve subscribed to Hulu’s basic plan ($ 6 per month) or Premium ($ 12 per month), you can watch it the next day. There is also the option of Hulu with Live TV for $ 55 a month, which acts as a replacement for cable and allows you to watch their shows in real time. One downside to Hulu is that each season of a given show may not be available, so if you’re seriously looking to catch up, you may have to look elsewhere for past episodes. Hulu has all seasons of some shows, like Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy. Other programs, like Killing Eve from the BBC, they come out with a full season at a time. Hulu originals like Shrill, High Fidelity and Handmaid’s Tale sometimes they release an episode a week or an entire season at a time. While Hulu’s catalog is extensive, it doesn’t include everything. It can be frustrating searching for a movie or show, only to find that you have to buy an add-on to watch it. Hulu subscribers can add HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, or Starz for an additional fee.

Read more: The best devices for streaming

Netflix Netflix is ​​a veteran streaming service. Remember when subscribing meant they would send DVDs to your home? Netflix has iconic shows and series (old and new) like The Office, That ’70s Show, The Andy Griffith Show and The West Wing. Netflix has also become known for its original series and documentaries, many of which have received popular and critical acclaim. Think of the hype surrounding The Haunting of Hill House and Stranger Things, the psychological suspense series You or the Oscar-winning Mexican film, Roma. You can choose between the Basic (US $ 9 per month), Standard (US $ 13) and Premium (US $ 16) plans. Read our review of Rome here.

Gabor Kotschy/A24 If you subscribe to Amazon Prime (US $ 13 per month, or US $ 6.49 per month for students) to save on the e-commerce site, you will also have access to Prime Video, the service of streaming from Amazon. The service has new movies to rent or buy, like the Oscar-winning movie, Parasite. Prime users can watch various movies and shows for free, as long as they have the little Prime tag in the corner of the icon. If you’re a movie fan, Prime Video might be the right choice for you: Amazon’s platform has four times as many movies as Netflix, according to a recent study. Not all are blockbusters, but the catalog is quite extensive. As with Hulu, you can purchase additional channels for Prime Video like HBO and Starz. You can also find shows by searching for a channel like BET or Boomerang. Read more about Amazon Prime Video.

Read more: The best TVs of 2020

Disney Plus If you have children or are young at heart, the streaming From Disney, Disney Plus is packed with content for you. In addition to original programs like The Mandalorian and The World According to Jeff GoldblumDisney Plus is also home to Marvel movies and the Star Wars franchise. In the face of the coronavirus crisis and restricted access to movie theaters, Disney Plus has become a platform not only for old favorites and new originals, but also for big screen releases. At first, it started streaming movies already released months ahead of schedule, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Frozen 2 and Onward. Now, Disney is also accelerating releases in streaming of new movies, giving you even more for your money. The film adaptation of the young adult novel Artemis Fowl It was scheduled to hit theaters in May, but it premiered on Disney Plus in June. And the company’s live-action film version of the musical mega-hit Hamilton will go directly to Disney Plus on July 3, coinciding with the US Independence Day holiday weekend, more than a year before its theatrical debut. planned. After the seven-day free trial, Disney Plus costs $ 7 a month. There is also an option to combine Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN. Read: everything you need to know about Disney Plus.

WarnerMedia HBO Max, HBO’s debut in the so-called war of streaming, is a robust application packed with TV shows and movies. It has the entire HBO catalog, along with favorites like Friends, Rick and Morty, The Lord of the rings and the Harry Potter movies, and pretty much every Studio Ghibli movie, making it a solid collection for adults and kids. While HBO Max lacks a groundbreaking original series at launch, it does have a huge selection of movies, some new and many older. The service has the complete trilogies of The Matrix and The Lord of the Rings (although only two of The Hobbit movies), DC movies like Joker and Wonder Woman, classic movies like The Wizard of Oz and Casablanca, and new hits like A Star is Born and Crazy Rich Asians. Also, it has almost the entire catalog of Studio Ghibli anime movies that have never been released before for streaming en EE.UU. There is something that is not so attractive: The price of HBO Max is at the upper end of the spectrum, costing $ 14.99 a month. Also, you can’t do streaming in 4K HDR, or on Roku or Amazon Fire devices. Read everything you need to know about HBO Max.

Apple If you are subscribed to multiple services streaming, they can all be linked to your Apple TV (or Roku or other device streaming) so that you have a kind of command center. The addition of exclusive star-studded shows like The Morning Show, Servant and For All Mankind it’s a major draw for the service, especially if you’re already an Apple user. However, unlike Netflix or Hulu, Apple TV Plus does not have a library of licensed shows or movies. He also doesn’t always release entire seasons of his shows at once. At launch, it had nine exclusive shows, with five more on the way. However, subscribing only costs $ 5 a month or $ 50 for the entire year. Apple offers a free seven-day trial of Apple TV. Or, if you recently purchased a new iPhone or other iOS device, you will receive one year of Apple TV Plus for free. The Apple TV app costs nothing to download, but there are in-app purchases. Read more about how Apple TV works.

Read more: 2020 Vizio TVs are now available with a starting price of $ 229