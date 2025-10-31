Facebook Twitter Pinterest Reddit WhatsApp

House of Guinness Season 2 Release Date, Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

House of Guinness is an Irish television series. It was created and written by Steven Knight. Tom Shankland and Mounia Akl directed it. It is a historical drama series. The series House of Guinness is all about the Guinness family.

This is the family behind the Guinness brewing company. It is in 19th-century New York and Ireland. The narrative follows the fates of Benjamin Guinness’s four adult children — Arthur, Anne, Edward, and Benjamin — and also the fallout from his passing. Guinness was the main person responsible for the Guinness brewery’s great success. Let’s talk about the plot of the series House of Guinness Season 2.

House of Guinness Season 2 Plot:

In the last episode of the House of Guinness, we saw that just after receiving orders from the Fenian Brotherhood to kill Arthur, Patrick Cochrane came back to Dublin illegally.

On the other hand, Edward goes to Ellen; now Ellen is tied as unreliable, mainly due to her affair with a Guinness. During that time, Rafferty attempts to be more intelligent. Later, she sends Edward away just after he expresses his feelings for her.

Although Edward and Adelaide acknowledge that they no longer have feelings for each other, their respect for each other has increased. In the rest of the time, Anne kept insisting that Christine serve as the official mistress of Ben.

On the other side, Lady Olivia comes back home and later feels shaken and abandoned just after having an abortion in London. Genuinely intended to be apathetic, Arthur gets frustrated with Rafferty and Lady Olivia’s growing bond.

And later, he offers her the choice to either flee in shame with Rafferty or have the affair. Later, on the day of the parliamentary election, Patrick Cochrane points his gun and immediately fires a shot at Arthur. It happened just because Arthur addressed the people of Dublin.

We expect the story of the first season of the House of Guinness series to be continued in the second season. It is just because the first season’s story ends with a cliffhanger. We expect the story of House of Guinness Season 2 to be more dramatic. Let’s see what happens next.

As we get any updates about the plot of the second season of the series House of Guinness, we will update it here. Let’s see the cast of the series House of Guinness Season 2.

House of Guinness Season 2 Cast:

In the series House of Guinness, Anthony Boyle played Arthur Guiness, Louis Partridge played Edward Guinness, Emily Fairn played Anne Plunket, Fionn O’Shea played Benjamin Lee Guinness II, James Norton played Sean Rafferty, Jack Gleeson played Byron Hedges, Niamh McCormack played Ellen Cochrane, Seamus O’Hara played Patrick Cochrane, David Wilmot played Bonnie Champion, Michael Colgan played Reverend Henry Grattan, Dervla Kirwan played Agnes Guinness, Michael McElhatton played John Potter, Danielle Galligan played Lady Olivia Hedges-White, Jessica Reynolds played Christine O’Madden, Ann Skelly played Adelaide Guinness, Hilda Fay played Sultan, Cloonboo Cúán Hosty-Blaney played Patrick, and Elizabeth Dulau played Lady Henrietta St. Lawrence.

Maybe the cast of the first season will be the same in the second season of the series House of Guinness. If we get any news about the cast of House of Guinness Season 2, we will mention it here. Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series House of Guinness.

House of Guinness Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date for the second season of House of Guinness has not been confirmed yet. We expect confirmation soon. Maybe it will fall at the end of 2026. Let’s see what happens next.

The first season of the series House of Guinness premiered on September 25, 2025, on Netflix. It includes eight episodes. Perhaps the second season will also consist of eight episodes.

The series House of Guinness was edited by Ben Yeates, Vicky Tooms, Malcolm Crowe, and Sarah Peczek. It was produced under Kudos and Nebulastar. Ilan Eshkeri composed the music for the series House of Guinness.

If the release date is announced, we will update it here. Please check this website regularly to stay up-to-date with the latest information. Let’s watch the trailer for the upcoming season of the series House of Guinness.

House of Guinness Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer for House of Guinness Season 2 hasn’t been released yet, as the show’s renewal has not been confirmed. However, we expect it to arrive soon. Till then, let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series House of Guinness. Netflix first premiered it on 1st September 2025.

Let’s talk about the critical reception of the Netflix series House of Guinness.

House of Guinness Critical Reception:

The first season of the series House of Guinness got good reviews from the critics. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a reported 89 percent approval rating. Additionally, many critics have compared the series House of Guinness to other series, such as Succession and Downton Abbey.

We anticipate that the second season of House of Guinness will receive overwhelmingly positive reviews from the audience. The series House of Guinness was produced by Steven Knight, Tom Shankland, Karen Wilson, Ivana Lowell, Martin Haines, Elinor Day, Cahal Bannon, and Howard Burch. Joe Saade and Nicolai Bruel handled the cinematography of the series House of Guinness.

Suppose you become a fan of the Netflix series House of the Dragon. In that case, there are many similar TV series available, such as Game of Thrones, The Crown, Succession, Yellowstone, Outrageous, Boardwalk Empire, Peaky Blinders, and The Tudors.

If we receive any further updates about the second season of House of Guinness, we will post them here. Make sure you don’t forget to add a bookmark to this website to get the latest news and updates. Stay tuned for the next update.