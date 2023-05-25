Hotel Del Luna Season 2, Release Date, Trailer, Storyline, and Everything You Need To Know

In today’s world, the craze for South Korean series is rapidly increasing. Also, the series is about the secret romantic guesthouses that won the heart of many fans. Similarly, all the Secret Romantic Guesthouse fans will go to love the Hotel Del Luna series, which is also based on a Guesthouse. But, the storyline of both of the series is much unique and different from each other.

Originally the series Hotel Del Luna was written by Hong Mi-Ran and Hong Jung-Eun, and it is also a Romantic comedy story, like the secret romantic guesthouse. This series stars the leading characters, Lee Ji-Eun and Yeo Jin-Goo, who are gaining much popularity after this series.

Also, the Hotel Del Luna is one of the best romantic comedy-drama series, having an IMDb Rating of 8.1 out of 10.

After the release of the first season of the Hotel Del Luna series on 13th July 2019 also has 16 episodes. Also, the Hotel Del Luna is one of the most viewed South Korean Series. And, after releasing season 1, the fans are excited to watch the forthcoming season.

So, in this article, we will discuss all the essential information about the upcoming season of Hotel Del Luna, along with its cast member, storyline, and much more.

Hotel Del Luna Season 2 Starcast Member:

Fans highly appreciate the acting skills of all the star cast members of Hotel Del Luna Season 1. They are expecting to see the same star cast for season 2.

Still, the thing is, we dont yet have any final news of the cast list from the maker’s side, so till that moment, we are going to share the details of the expected star cast, who will be playing the critical role for the forthcoming season.

First, the Hotel Del Luna series has two leading characters: Lee Ji Eun as Jang Man-Wol and Yeo Jin Goo as Gu Chan-Sung. Here, Jang Man-Wol plays the role of a very moody owner of one of the oldest hotels, Hotel De Luna, which was established in 1300 years.

Also, she is well known for her fabulous dressing sense, and her love for a luxurious life is at the next love. But, after meeting Gu Chan Sung, she finds many changes in her life.

Gu-Chan Sung, another leading star of the series, is the new manager of Hotel Del Luna, who has completed his MBA from Harvard University.

He joined the Hotel Del Luna as a general manager because his father agreed 21 years ago with Man-wol that his son would be a part of this hotel after completing his study.

Also, the series has quite a long list of supporting cast members, including the Bae Hae-Sun as Choi Seo-Hee, Shin Jung-Geun as Kim Seon-Bi, Kang Mi-Naas Kim Yoo-Na, and Pyo Ji-Hoon as Ji Hyun-Joong, these all characters are playing the role of a staff member at the Hotel.

And, also there are a few lists of special appearances cast members, including Lee Chae-Kyung as the Hotel CEO, Oh Ji-ho as Chan-Sung’s Father, Nam Kyung-Eub as Chairman of the Hotel, and Lee Joon-Gi as a priest.

But the thing is that Hotel Del Luna Season 2, known as Hotel Blue Moon, has Kim Soo-Hyun as the lead cast member, and the other final information is still on its way declared.

Hotel Del Luna Season 1 Story Overview:

Hotel Del Luna, also known as Guest House of the Moon, is one of the best South Korean and most-watched series of 2019. The first season of Hotel Del Luna was released on 13th July 2019.

Thus, the storyline of season 1 is unique, as the makers have shown the Hotel Del Luna as a magical place, which is not visible in the day, and the hotel is for only those guests who are coming for any specific intention.

Also, all the staff members of the hotel are ghosts who are serving the hotel for many years, and the only human is the general manager, who is just completed his master’s and started his job as a manager in the Hotel Del Luna to deal with the problem of an actual world people.

Jang Man-Wol, the hotel owner, has taken a commitment from his father of Chan-Sung, that after his death, his son will have to take responsibility for the entire hotel. His father also agreed to this commitment and mentioned that after 21 years, he would work for the hotel.

And then, his father sends him abroad to save his life. Still, after completing of master’s degree and working as an Assistant manager at one of the multi-national hotels, he returned to Korea. He started working in the Hotel Del Luna.

Hotel Del Luna Season 2 Expected Storyline:

As far as we discussed, Hotel Del Luna season 1 is included in the top-watched list. Also, the viewers love the plot of season 1 and now enthusiastically waiting to know about the storyline of season 2. Unfortunately, we still, we dont have any confirmed news regarding its storyline.

Still, after watching the superb end, fans have seen that the manager Gu Chan Sung and Man Wol is finally meeting in another world to make their love story more beautiful.

So, in the forthcoming season of Hotel Del Luna, the makers may add the storyline from that other world and create season 2, more romantic and mysterious. As there is much suspense, it remains.

So, let’s wait for the official story hint; until then, you guys can enjoy watching its previous season.

Hotel Del Luna Season 2 Release Date:

Hotel Del Luna is one of the best and most awaited series, for which the fans are excited. But the fans feel disappointed as the makers have shared a final release date.

Also, the makers had last share the news about the forthcoming season two years ago, and after that, we have yet to get an official notification regarding the same.

Where to Watch Hotel Del Luna Season 2?

Dear fans of the Hotel Del Luna, here we will bring you excellent news about the watching platform, from where you will get to see all the latest episodes regarding the Series, which is only on the Netflix OTT Platform.

Hotel Del Luna Season 2 Trailer:

As of now, we haven’t received any official news regarding the forthcoming season 2, so the fans might have to wait for a few more months to see the first glimpse of season 2.

Until then, enjoy the trailer of season 1, which is already linked above.

Final Words:

Hotel Del Luna is one of the best series of the year 2019, perfectly directed by Oh Choong-Hwan, and written by Hong Mi-Ran, and Hong Jung-Eun.

The series is the best example of comedy, romance, and supernatural powers. The makers and the star cast have worked so hard to give success to this unique piece of the series, and it stands as a top-rated fan-favorite series.

Now, after the release of season 1, the viewers are excited to know about Hotel Del Luna’s forthcoming season. So, in this article, we have discussed all the essential information about the upcoming season of Hotel Del Luna, including its list of cast members, expected storyline, release date, and much more.

