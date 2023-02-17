Hit-Monkey Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Hit-Monkey is an American television series. It is full of action and adventure. The series Hit-Monkey has received a positive response from the audience.

The series Hit-Monkey has received 8 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Hit-Monkey.

Hit-Monkey Season 2:

In the series Hit-Monkey, it tells the tale of a wronged Japanese snow monkey, who mentored by the ghost of an American assassin, because he cuts a wide swath through the Tokyo underworld.

The series Hit-Monkey was created by Josh Gordon and Will Speck. It stars Fred Tatasciore, Olivia Munn, and Jason Sudeikis.

The series Hit-Monkey is based on a fictional character named Hit-Monkey by Daniel Way and Dalibor Talajic. The series Hit-Monkey was executively produced by Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik, Jeph Loeb, Josh Gordon, and Will Speck.

It was produced by Duffy Boudreau, Molly Brock, and Marcus Rosentater. The first season of the series Hit-Monkey includes a total of ten episodes titled Pilot, Bright Lights – Big City, Legend of the Drunken Monkey, The Code, Run Monkey Run, The Long Goodbye, Sayonara Monkey, Home Sweet Home, The End: Part One, and The End: Part Two.

We expect that the second season of the series Hit-Monkey will also include a total of ten episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Hit-Monkey was written by Josh Gordon, Albertina Rizzo, Will Speck, Keith Foglesong, and Paul Michael Levitt. It was directed by Neal Holman.

The length of each episode of the series Hit-Monkey ranges from 22 to 27 minutes. The series Hit-Monkey was made under Speck Gordon Inc., Floyd County Productions, and Marvel Television. Hulu distributed the series Hit-Monkey.

The series Hit-Monkey has arrived on Hulu.

Hit-Monkey Season 2: Announced or Not?

Hit-Monkey Season 2 is not announced yet. It seems that it will soon be annouced. It is because the first season of the series Hit-Monkey has received a very positive response from the audience.

We expect that if the second season of the series Hit-Monkey announces, it will also receive a great response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series Hit-Monkey, we will add it here.

Hit-Monkey Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of Hit-Monkey Season 2 below.

Fred Tatasciore as Hit-Monkey Jason Sudeikis as Bryce Olivia Munn as Akiko George Takei as Shinji Yokohama Ally Maki as Haruka Nobi Nakanishi as Ito Feodor Chin as Police Captain Keisuke Hoashi as Ryoshin Noshir Dalal as Fat Cobra Ejiro Ozaki as General Kato Jeanne Sakata as Fish Lady Paul Nakauchi Reiko Aylesworth as Lady Bullseye Masa Kanome Matthew Moy Jolene Kim as Female Milltary Police Ciena Rae Mia Korf

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Hit-Monkey.

Hit-Monkey Season 1 Review:

Hit-Monkey Season 1 got positive reviews from critics. At the end of the first season of the series Hit-Monkey, we have seen that with the use of salt, Bryce somehow manages to make himself partially tangible, and later distracts Lady Bullseye long enough for Haruka in order to kill her.

On the other hand, Yokohama escapes to the roof with Akiko, as well as regretfully declares his involvement in the death of Takahara, and also have become tired of him losing elections as well as offered support from Bonsai Master.

After that, Hit-Monkey comes in order to kill Yokohama, but at that time, Bryce makes the decision to talks him down, and allows him to ascend.

Because Haruka goes to arrest Yokohama, he grabs her gun and after that, forces Hit-Monkey to shoot him, and also devastating Akiko.

Later, Haruka sneaks Hit-Monkey out of Japan at the time when promises to clear his name. After that, not wanting to leave Hit-Monkey alone, Bryce comes back from Hell, and now possessing the ability to interact with object just after making a deal with Mephisto.

In the morgue, Akiko vows revenge on Hit-Monkey, as well as takes Lady Bulleyes’s mask. Let’s see what happens next.

It seems that the second season of the series Hit-Monkey will not have a fresh start but it will start where it is left in the first season of the series Hit-Monkey.

If we get any update about the storyline of the second season of the series Hit-Monkey, we will add it here.

Hit-Monkey Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of Hit-Monkey Season 2 is not declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared after the confirmation of the second season of the series Hit-Monkey.

We expect that the second season of the series Hit-Monkey will arrive in late 2022 on Hulu. Maybe Hulu soon renew the series Hit-Monkey for the second season of the series Hit-Monkey.

The first season of the series Hit-Monkey was released on 17th November 2021 on Hulu. If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Hit-Monkey, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Hit-Monkey.

Hit-Monkey Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Hit-Monkey Season 2 is not released yet. It seems that it will soon be released after the announcement of the second season of the series Hit-Monkey.

Find the official trailer of the first season of the series Hit-Monkey. It was released on 18th October 2021 by Hulu. Let’s watch it.

