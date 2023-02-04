Good Sam Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Good Sam is an American medical drama tv series. The series Good Sam is full of drama. It has received a good response from the audience.

The series Good Sam got 6 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Good Sam.

Good Sam Season 2:

The series Good Sam follows a story of a talented yet stifled surgeon. She embraces her leadership role after her renowned as well as pompous boss falls into a coma.

The series Good Sam was created by Katie Wech. It stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs, Skye P. Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, Omar Maskati, Wendy Crewson, Edwin Hodge, and Davi Santos.

Good Sam was written by Katie Wech, Bashir Gavriel, Jeremy Svenson, Lydia Teffera, Sara Casey, Manuel Herrera, Natalia Fernandez, Jen Klein, and Joshua Troke.

It was directed by Craig Siebels, Tessa Blake, Tamra Davis, Marie Jamora, Gina Lamar, Gina Rodriguez, Oz Scott, Kate Woods, and Randy Zisk.

The first season of the series Good Sam includes a total of 12 episodes titled Pilot, Natural Order, Butt of the Joke, Attachments, Wake Up, Truce, Chronic Insult, Keep Talking, A Light in the Storm, I Thought I Lost You, Family/Business, and The Griffith Technique.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Good Sam. We expect that the second season of the series Good Sam will also include a total of 12 episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The filming of the first season of the series Good Sam was started on 18th October 2021. The series Good Sam was executively produced by Tamra Davis, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Joanna Klein, Jennie Snyder Urman, and Katie Wech.

It was produced by Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs, Norman Denver, Aaron Miller, and Chris Agoston. The running time of each episode of the series Good Sam ranges around 43 minutes.

The series Good Sam was made under Sutton Street Productions and CBS Studios. The series Good Sam has arrived on CBS. Let’s see if the second season of the series Good Sam has been announced or not.

Good Sam Season 2: Announced or Not?

Good Sam Season 2 has not been officially announced yet. It seems that it will soon be announced. There is a good chance of the announcement of the second season of the series Good Sam.

We expect that CBS will soon renew the series Good Sam for the second season. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series Good Sam, we will add it here.

Good Sam Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of Good Sam Season 2 below.

Sophia Bush as Dr. Sam Griffith Jason Isaacs as Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith Skye P. Marshall as Dr. Lex Trulie Michael Stahl-David as Dr. Caleb Tucker Omar Maskati as Dr. Isan M. Shah Wendy Crewson as Vivian Katz Edwin Hodge as Malcolm A. Kingsley Davi Santos as Dr. Joey Costa Yanna McIntosh as Dr. Rhonda Glass Evan Parke as Byron Kingsley Stephen Tracey as Tim Davis Sendhil Ramamurthy as Asher Pyne Victoria Rowell as Tina Kingsley Hilarie Burton as Gretchen Taylor Bethany Joy Lenz as Amy Taylor

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Good Sam.

Good Sam Season 1 Review:

Good Sam Season 1 got good reviews from critics. We expect that Good Sam Season 2 will receive a very positive response from the audience. Good Sam Season 1 is currently airing on CBS.

In the recent episodes of Good Sam Season 1, we have seen that when Amy Taylor gets admitted to the hospital accompanied by her sister named Gretchen, along with signs of premature heart disease, Dr. Sam Griffith finds a deeper medical mystery.

Later, Griff anxiously awaits the results of his MRI and also hopes to get to the root of his troubling symptoms. A devastating storm results in an overflow of patients as well as limited resources.

Dr. Sam Griffith’s team has to make impossible choices about their patient’s care. Later, Griff connects with a young patient admitted with a rare heart condition.

After that, in the aftermath of a devastating storm, also, Dr. Sam Griffth as well as her father named Griff, come together in order to support her injured mother named Vivian.

Later, Dr. Lex Trulie, as well as Dr. Joey Costa, try to make pivotal decisions about their futures. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that the story of the first season of the series Good Sam will be continued in the second season of the series Good Sam. It is because there is no chance for a fresh start to the series Good Sam.

If we get any update about the story of the second season of the series Good Sam, we will add it here.

Good Sam Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Good Sam Season 2 hasn’t been declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared after the announcement of Good Sam Season 2. Let’s see what happens next.

The first season of the series Good Sam is currently airing on CBS. It has started airing on 5th January 2022 on CBS and it is set to complete on 27th April 2022.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Good Sam, we will update it here.

Good Sam Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Good Sam Season 2 hasn’t been released yet. Let’s watch the official trailer of the first season of the series Good Sam. It was released by CBS on 11th December 2021. Watch it below.

Where to Watch Good Sam?

You can watch the series, Good Sam, on CBS. We expect that Good Sam Season 2 will soon be released on CBS. Let’s see what happens next.

Is Good Sam a Good Show?

Good Sam has received a good response from the audience. The story of Good Sam is amazing, and also worth watching.

Is Good Sam a Good Show?

Good Sam has received a good response from the audience. The story of Good Sam is amazing, and also worth watching.