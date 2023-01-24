Hanna Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Hanna is an American action and drama television series. The series Hanna has received a good response from the audience. It has received 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

Hanna Season 4:

The series Hanna is equal part high-concept thriller as well as a coming-of-age drama, Hanna follows the journey of an extraordinary young girl who was raised in the forest because she evades the relentless pursuit of an off-book CIA agent as well as attempts to unearth the truth behind who she is.

The series Hanna was created by Hanna by Seth Lochhead and David Farr. The series Hanna stars Esme Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, Joel Kinnaman, Noah Taylor, Dermot Mulroney, and Ray Liotta.

The first season of the series Hanna includes a total of eight episodes titled Forest, Friend, City, Father, Town, Mother, Road, and Utrax.

The second season of the series Hanna includes a total of eight episodes titled Safe, The Trial, To The Meadows, Welcome Mia, A Way To Grieve, You’re With Us Now, Tacitus, and The List.

The third season of the series Hanna includes a total of six episodes titled Resistance, Grape Vines and Orange Trees, Nadiya, Look Me In the Eye, Eyeliner, and Do Not Sleep.

Maybe the fourth season of the series Hanna will include a total of six episodes. If we get any update about the number of episodes in the fourth season of the series Hanna, we will add it here.

The series Hanna was executively produced by David Farr, JoAnn Alfano, Tom Coan, Andrew Woodhead, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and Scott Nemes.

Hugh Warren produced the series, Hanna. The running time of each episode of the series Hanna ranges from 47 to 55 minutes.

The series Hanna was made under NBCUniversal International Studios, Tomorrow Studios, Working Title Television, Focus Features, and Amazon Studios. The series Hanna has arrived on Amazon Prime Video.

The series Hanna was written by David Farr, Seth Lochhead, Paul Waters, Ingeborg Topsoe, Charlotte Hamblin, Laura Lomas, Nina Segal, and Selina Lim.

The series Hanna was directed by Ugla Hauksdottir, Eva Husson, Anders Engstrom, Jon Jones, Amy Neil, Sarah Adina Smith, David Farr, Anca Miruna Lazarescu, Sacha Polak, Weronika Tofilska.

Hanna Season 4: Announced or Canceled?

No, Hanna Season 4 is not announced yet. There is less chance of the announcement of the fourth season of the series Hanna.

It is because, in July 2020, it was announced that the third season of the series Hanna will be the final season of the series Hanna. Let’s see what happens next.

Hanna Season 4 Cast:

See the expected cast of Hanna Season 4 below.

Esme Creed-Miles as Hanna Mireille Enos as Marissa Aine Rose Daly as Sandy Phillips Cherrelle Skeete as Terri Miller Dermot Mulroney as John Carmichael Joel Kinnaman as Erik Yasmin Monet Prince as Clara Mahan Gianna Kiehl as Jules Allen Severine Howell-Meri as Helen Young Anthony Welsh as Leo Garner Justin Salinger as Carl Meisner Clea Martin as Jessie – Girl 233 Ray Liotta as Gordon Evans Katie Clarkson-Hill as Joanne McCoy Ellen Evans as Laura – Girl 261 Khalid Abdalla as Jerome Sawyer Pia Hagen as Charlie – Girl 228 Mia Jenkins as Danielle Marks Ria Lopez as Nina – Girl 256 Joanna Kulig as Johanna Taylor Napier as Chuck Chloe Pirrie as Brianna Stapleton Sam Swainsbury as Ethan Williams Gabriel Akuwudike as Max Kaplan Adam Bessa Abbas Naziri Rhianne Barreto as Sophie Felicien Juttner as Olivier Giles Norris-Tari as Benoit Lyndsey Marshal as Rachel Mark Bazeley as Robert Gelder

Let’s see the review of the third season of the series Hanna.

Hanna Season 3 Review:

Hanna Season 3 has received a positive response from the audience. If the fourth season of the series Hanna announces, maybe it will also receive a good response from the audience.

At the end of the third season of the series Hanna, we have seen that Marissa, as well as Hanna, have nearly lost. Later, Hanna is held captive by Evans at the time when the evidence that Marissa has to bring down the program turns out to be encrypted as well as unusable.

At the time when Hanna attempts to escape she discovers what could be the key to bringing down Pioneer.

Later, Marissa and Hanna go back to Pioneer headquarters as prisoners but along with a mission to unlock the evidence, they need to bring down the program.

At the time when they find that Abbas, as well as his daughter, are in danger they race off in order to rescue them.

In the forests outside Vienna, Hanna has to save Abbas at the time when Marrisa confronts Evans one last time.

Hanna Season 4 Release Date:

The release date of Hanna Season 4 is not announced yet. It seems that it will soon be announced. Maybe the fourth season of the series Hanna will be released somewhere in 2022.

The first season of the series Hanna was released on 3rd February 2019. The second season of the series Hanna was released on 3rd July 2020.

The third season of the series Hanna was released on 24th November 2021. Let’s see what happens next.

Hanna Season 4 Trailer:

The trailer of Hanna Season 4 has not arrived yet. Find the trailer of the third season of the series Hanna. It was released by Amazon Prime Video on 10th November 2021. Let’s watch it.

