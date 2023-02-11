Gravity Falls Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Gravity Falls is an American comedy television series. The series Gravity Falls is full of mystery, comedy, adventure, fantasy, and drama.

The series Gravity Falls has received a very positive response from the audience. It has received 8.9 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the third season of the series Gravity Falls.

Gravity Falls Season 3:

The series Gravity Falls follows the story of twin siblings Mabel Pines and Dipper Pines. They spend the summer at their great-uncle’s tourist trap in the enigmatic Gravity Falls, Oregon.

The series Gravity Falls was created by Alex Hirsch. It stars Jason Ritter, Kristen Schaal, and Alex Hirsch.

It was executively produced by Alex Hirsch. It was produced by Tobias Conan Trost, Brian Doell, and Suzanna Olson. The running time of each episode of the series Gravity Falls ranges from 20 to 44 minutes.

The series Gravity Falls was made under Disney Television Animation. The series Gravity Falls has arrived on Disney Channel and Disney XD.

The first season of the series Gravity Falls includes a total of 20 episodes titled Tourist Trapped, The Legend of the Gobblewonker, Headhunters, The Hand That Rocks the Mabel, The Inconveniencing, Dipper vs. Manliness, Double Dipper, Irrational Treasure, The Time Traveler’s Pig, Fight Fighters, Little Dipper, Summerween, Boss Mabel, Bottomless Pit, The Deep End, Carpet Diem, Boyz Crazy, Land Before Swine, Dreamscaperes, and Gideon Rises.

The second season of the series Gravity Falls also includes a total of 20 episodes titled Scary-oke, Into the Bunker, The Golf War, Sock Opera, Soos and the Real Girl, Little Gift Shop of Horrors, Society of the Blind Eye, Blendin’s Game, The Love God, Northwest Mansion Mystery, Not What He Seems, A Tale of Two Stans, Dungeons – Dungeons – and More Dungeons, The Stanchurian Candidate, The Last Mabelcorn, Roadside Attraction, Dipper and Mabel vs. the Future, Weirdmageddon – Part 1, Weirdmageddon 2: Escape From Reality, and Weirdmageddon 3: Take Back the Falls.

The series Gravity Falls was directed by Joe Pitt, John Aoshima, Matt Braly, Aaron Springer, Stephen Sandoval, Sunil Hall, and Rob Renzetti.

It was written by Alex Hirsch, Matt Chapman, Jeff Rowe, Josh Weinstein, Timothy McKeon, Zach Paez, Michael Rianda, Mark Rizzo, Shion Takeuchi, Aury Wallington, Nancy Cohen, M. A. Larson, Tommy Reahard, and David Slack.

Let’s see if the third season of the series Gravity Falls is happening or not.

Is Gravity Falls Season 3 Happening?

Gravity Falls Season 3 hasn’t been announced yet. We expect that the third season of the series Gravity Falls will soon be announced. Let’s see what happens next.

Gravity Falls Season 3 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Gravity Falls Season 3 below.

Jason Ritter as Dipper Pines Alex Hirsch as Grunkle Stan Kristen Schaal as Mabel Pines Linda Cardellini as Wendy Corduroy Kevin Michael Richardson as Sheriff Blubs John DiMaggio as Manly Dan Keith Ferguson as Deputy Durland Gregg Turkington as Toby Determined Jennifer Coolidge as Lazy Susan Niki Yang as Candy Chiu Dee Bradley Baker as Waddles T. J. Miller as Robbie Valentino Will Forte as Tyler the Cute Biker Thurop Van Orman as Li’l Gideon Michael Rianda as Lee Jackie Buscarino as Pacifica Northwest Jessica DiCicco as Tambry Justin Roiland as Blendin Blandin Stephen Root as Bud Gleeful J. K. Simmons as Ford Pines Brad Abrell as Agent Trigger Brian Bloom as Rumble McSkirmish Nick Offerman as Agent Powers Nathan Fillion as Preston Northwest

Let’s see the review of the second season of the series Gravity Falls.

Gravity Falls Season 2 Review:

Gravity Falls Season 2 got very positive reviews from critics. We expect that the third season of the series Gravity Falls will also receive a very positive response from the audience.

At the end of the second season of the series Gravity Falls, we have seen that Soos, Wendy, and Dipper enter Mabel’s bubble in order to save her and also find an odd world inside of it.

At the same time, Bill as well as his friends attempt to start the second phase of their master plan. After that, Mabel as well as Dipper rally the town in order to fight against Bill Cipher and later, his minions in one final stand to save the world from destruction. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that the story of the third season of the series Gravity Falls will start where it is left in the second season of the series Gravity Falls.

No announcement has been made about the storyline of the third season of the series Gravity Falls. If we get any update about the storyline of the third season of the series Gravity Falls, we will add it here.

Let’s talk about the release date of the third season of the series Gravity Falls.

Gravity Falls Season 3 Release Date:

The official release date of Gravity Falls Season 3 hasn’t been announced yet. It seems that it will be revealed after the confirmation of Gravity Falls Season 3.

We can expect the third season of the series Gravity Falls somewhere in 2022 or early 2023. Maybe it will be released on the same platform Disney Channel and Disney XD.

The first season of the series Gravity Falls was aired from 15th June 2012 to 2nd August 2013 on Disney Channel. The second season of the series Gravity Falls was aired from 1st August 2014 to 15th February 2016 on Disney XD. Let’s see what happens next.

Gravity Falls Season 3 Trailer:

The official trailer of Gravity Falls Season 3 hasn’t been released yet, because it has not been announced yet. It seems that it will soon be released after the announcement of the third season of the series Gravity Falls.

Let’s watch the official trailer of the series Gravity Falls. It was released by Disney Channel on 9th May 2012. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch Gravity Falls?

You can watch the series Gravity Falls on Disney Channel and Disney XD. We expect that if the third season of the series Gravity Falls announces, it will also arrive on the same. Let’s see what happens next.

Is Gravity Falls Worth Watching?

Yes, the series Gravity Falls is totally worth watching. It has received a very positive response from the audience. As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

