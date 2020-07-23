Google will publish old doodle daily with interactive games

Google



Google has a plan to make confinement stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic be more bearable.

The company said that, starting on April 27 and for two weeks, it will begin to republish some of its doodles ancient with interactive games. “As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, individuals and families everywhere spend more time at home,” Google wrote on its blog. “Because of this, we are launching a series reminiscent of some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games.”

In total, Google plans to relaunch 10 of its popular games and mini-games, of which the first is already published. Its about doodle “Coding for Carrots” which was created in 2017 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Logo, the first programming language designed for children. This doodle aims to teach basic programming rules, helping an animated rabbit collect carrots at each level, creating simple command combinations for the rabbit to execute the command.

In recent weeks, Google has also been publishing thank you doodles for all the sectors that are struggling on the front line during the coronavirus crisis. The company has honored with its doodles to the staff of emergency services as police and firefighters; to the health workers; to the scientific community; cleaning workers; to farmers and to public transport drivers.

As of April 27, the coronavirus had infected nearly 3 million people and caused more than 206,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the World Health Organization called officially to COVID-19 as a pandemic.

