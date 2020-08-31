Google removes apps that stole Facebook credentials

Getty



Google removed 25 applications from the Google Play store that were capturing user login information on Facebook.

The applications, which pretended to be photo editors, file managers, flash apps, mobile games, among others, were created by the same developer, Rio Reader LLC. The 25 applications together exceed 2 million downloads.

According to an investigative report cited by CNET’s sister site ZDNet, the apps worked legitimately, but in the background they analyzed the apps running on the phone. If the recently run or background app was Facebook, the malicious app displayed a web page masquerading as the official Facebook login.

If a user did not detect that it was a fake page, they could enter their login details, which were sent to a now inaccessible server, says ZDNet.

According to the report, the 25 applications were denounced since May by an investigation firm. Google removed the apps in early June, although some of the noted apps were available for more than a year, ZDNet says.



