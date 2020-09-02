Google adds depth without LiDAR to its augmented reality

Google



This week’s augmented reality news has focused on Apple’s augmented reality updates for iOS 14, many of which are based on depth scanning hardware available only in the latest iPad Pro. But Google also announced its own AR news this week, and you won’t need specialized hardware to use its depth detection tools.

An update to the ARCore platform API, announced and available starting Thursday, June 25, will allow you to create 3D meshes of environments and use them to place virtual objects more realistically. Virtual objects will even appear to hide behind real objects through a technique called occlusion.

Google first announced this feature last December, but it’s only now available. Google has already announced a number of apps that will use the depth features in augmented reality, including an update to a key Samsung app. The Quick Measure AR application on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra will get additional updates to improve measurement depth “in the coming months,” according to Google. A demonstration of what the depth-sensing AR can do is shown in the video below. The truth is, it looks impressive.

Some games and applications already use some of these features, including Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery. Snapchat has integrated them into two augmented reality lenses: Dancing Hotdog (which is basically a dancing hot dog) and Undersea World, which turns your space into an aquarium full of fish. (Snapchat is getting deep support for other lens developers now on Android, with this update – you can expect more lens experiences in the world in the future.)

Snapchat



Many companies are exploring tools for camera-based scanning, including the creator of Pokemon go, Niantic, which bought collaborative 3D mesh company 6D.ai earlier this year.

The ARCore update comes with a Google ARCore Depth Lab application, which will also allow for some experiments.

It’s unclear how accurate Google’s Depth API is over other tools. Apple’s LiDAR sensor in the iPad Pro, like Google’s now-discontinued Tango line of depth-sensing phones and tablets, can create a physical depth map with tangible measurements. But the future of computer vision will undoubtedly move towards allowing more scanning of the world with less hardware. According to Google, Android devices with time-of-flight (ToF) sensors, which also measure depth, will get faster and better depth results.