Gloria Trevi says that confinement has led her to be reborn

The Mexican singer-songwriter Gloria Trevi presented this Thursday an unpublished audiovisual production, which collects the best moments of her “Diosa de la Noche” tour, in a live album and a video. A project that he carried out during his quarantine with the recordings of multiple cameras during the three concerts he gave in Mexico City.

“The pandemic has made me value many things that sometimes are not appreciated, such as family, friends, the public,” said Trevi in ​​an interview through a video call from his home in the state of Texas (USA). ). “It also gave me time to rest initially and it has had wonderful effects. In confinement I have reforested like nature. I have grown twice the hair, I have excellent skin. I’ve even gotten fat ”, revealed the artist.

In addition, it allowed her to get headfirst into the “GODDESS OF THE NIGHT LIVE” project, which for her was a blessing, although she admits that it ended up “driving the editors a little crazy”. “I am a very perfectionist and I don’t rest until things are the way I want them. We had an impressive amount of material, because the staging of the ‘Goddess of the night’ was very ambitious, with many different elements. That’s why we even had more than one drone filming, ”said the artist.

As if that were not enough, “when I get on stage I am very spontaneous. I don’t follow the plans much. From time to time I take to going to one side, talking to the public from another corner. I’m not the easiest ”, she admitted laughing.

But also, during the three nights totally sold out at the monumental Arena Ciudad de México, the artist walked through some of the most important songs of her career, such as “You didn’t want to hurt me”, “Everyone looks at me”, “Open up bitches”, “With eyes closed”, “Dressed in sugar,” Five minutes “, and” Tribu “, the anthem of the” Trevilanders “, as the fans of the singer-songwriter call themselves.

A historical tour

With the “Diosa de la Noche” tour, Gloria Trevi toured the United States and Latin America during 2019 and early 2020. During that period, she became the only artist to perform three consecutive nights at the Arena Ciudad de México. In addition, she became the pop artist with sold-out shows at the Monterrey Arena. He also gave five sold-out concerts at the National Auditorium in Mexico City.

In the United States, his tour reached more than 250,000 people in a tour of 25 cities with presentations at prestigious venues such as Radio City Music Hall (New York), The Forum (Los Angeles), American Airlines Arena (Miami) and the AllState Arena (Chicago), among others.

The prestigious magazine Pollstar ranked the “GODDESS OF THE NIGHT” tour in tenth place in its “LIVE75” ranking, which counts the most successful tours in the world according to box office revenues and the number of tickets sold.

The same publication included Trevi among the 50 highest-grossing female artists of the 21st century on the planet, the only Mexican on the list.

Between nostalgia and celebration

Trevi’s greatest wish is for his fans to enjoy “GODDESS OF THE NIGHT: LIVE FROM THE ARENA CITY OF MEXICO”, ​​which is available in physical and digital formats.

The material includes 2 CD + DVD, of which the artist wants her fans to enjoy with the same attitude they would take to a concert. “I would like them to dress, drink or eat the same as if they were at the ‘show’ and enjoy. Let them sing, jump, scream ”, he said.

It was the first thing that came to mind when the project was finished. That desire was born from the same place where there is “the nostalgia for the public, for the musicians, for the dancers, for the staff who assemble everything.” “I miss you all a lot,” he confessed.