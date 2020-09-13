GDC 2020: How to Stream the Game Developer Event

James Martin / CNET



The Game Developers Congress (GDC) which was scheduled to take place March 16-20 in San Francisco, California, will be postponed to late summer for concerns about spread of coronavirus. However, some lectures and awards will be broadcast on streaming on the original dates.

In its 2019 edition, the GDC brought together a total of 29,000 professionals from the video game industry who attended conferences, panels, tutorials and round tables. Some of the launches that stood out last year was the presentation of Google Stadia, the relaunch of the Epic Game Store online and the presentation of the video game Cadence of Hyrule for Nintendo switch.

After several companies, including Blizzard, Amazon, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Facebook / Oculus, and Kojima Productions announced their retirement, GDC decided to postpone their event until the end of the summer. However, both GDC and several invited companies have decided to continue their announcements through online conferences.

According to GCD, the lectures scheduled for the event will be available for free on GDC’s Twitch channel. The broadcast of these sessions will be available during the week of March 16-20 at 9:00 a.m. at 5:00 pm. US Pacific Time and will be available in the free section of the GDC Vault site and some will also be uploaded to the GDC YouTube channel.

GDC will also broadcast the Independent Games Festival and the Game Developers Choice Awards via Twitch on March 18 at 5:00 pm PT.

The Silicon Valley giant said that both the company and its augmented reality and virtual reality and video game teams will not have a physical presence at GDC, but will organize remote meetings “in the following weeks” with partners and will replace one-on-one sessions. with multimedia material that will be available on the Facebook Gaming developer website. However, Facebook has not yet made any announcements about the activities that will take place to replace its physical presence at GDC.

In announcing its departure from GDC, Amazon indicated that it would hold a global online event which will take place in May 2020. However, at the time of writing, no further details of the event have been released.

To showcase the latest technology for the company’s video game development, Microsoft will host two live broadcasts of what the company planned to share during GDC.

The broadcasts will take place on March 17 and 18 starting at 10:00 am PT. According to the company’s website, viewers will be able to see “behind the scenes with the creators of Xbox Game Studios and the ID @ Xbox program. They will also be able to access panels and talks with leaders in the video game industry. The complete itinerary You can find it on the Game Stack blog.

At press time, these are the companies that had announced plans to continue their launches through online broadcasts. However, we will be updating this note as soon as we have more information.

The coronavirus, which was discovered in December in China, has already infected more than 111,300 people and at least 3,800 people have died from the respiratory disease. The decision to postpone the congress comes after the cancellation of many other events, like the Mobile World Congress 2020 and the Facebook developer conference, and is forcing Japan to contemplate cancellation of the 2020 Olympic Games. In early March, Google also canceled its annual event for developers.

