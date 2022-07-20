The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

The Lincoln Lawyer is an American television series. It is a legal drama series. It is full of crime, drama, and mystery.

The Lincoln Lawyer has received a great response from the audience. It has received 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series The Lincoln Lawyer.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2:

The series The Lincoln Lawyer follows the story of an iconoclastic idealist. He runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car.

The series The Lincoln Lawyer is based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels. It is based on The Brass Verdict – 19th Novel by American Author Michael Connelly.

The series The Lincoln Lawyer was created by Ted Humphrey and David E. Kelley. It stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton, Angus Sampson, Jazz Raycole, and Neve Campbell.

The first season of the series The Lincoln Lawyer includes a total of ten episodes titled He Rides Again, The Magic Bullet, Momentum, Chaos Theory, Twelve Lemmings in a Box, Bent, Lemming Number Seven, The Magic Bullet Redux, The Uncanny Valley, and The Brass Verdict.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series The Lincoln Lawyer. It seems that The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 will also include ten episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The series The Lincoln Lawyer was directed by David Grossman, Alonso Alvarez, Bill D’Elia, Erin Feeley, and Liz Friedlander.

It was written by Michael Connelly, Ted Humphrey, David E. Kelley, Chris Downey, Andi Bushell, Zach Calig, Justin Peacock, Gladys Rodriguez, and Ryan Hoang Williams.

The Lincoln Lawyer was executively produced by David E. Kelley, Ted Humphrey, Michael Connelly, and Ross Fineman.

The running time of each episode of the series The Lincoln Lawyer ranges from 45 to 55 minutes. It was made under David E. Kelly Productions, Hieronymus Pictures, Algorithm Entertainment, Fineman Entertainment, and A+E Studios.

The series The Lincoln Lawyer has arrived on Netflix. Let’s see if the second season of the series The Lincoln Lawyer has been announced or canceled.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2: Announced or Canceled?

Yes, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 has been officially announced. The series The Lincoln Lawyer was officially renewed for the second season in June 2022.

So, it is confirmed that The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 will soon be released on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series The Lincoln Lawyer, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series The Lincoln Lawyer.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Cast:

See the cast of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 below.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson Becki Newton as Lorna Crain Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts Angus Sampson as Cisco Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Detective Raymond Griggs LisaGay Hamilton as Judge Mary Holder Jamie McShane as Detective Lee Lankford Reggie Lee as Angelo Soto Carlos Bernard as Robert Cardone Kim Hawthorne as Janelle Simmons Elliott Gould as Legal Siegel Michael Graziadei as Jeff Golantz Krista Warner as Hayley Haller Lamont Thompson as Judge James P. Stanton Saul Huezo as Jésus Menendez Katrina Rosita as Tanya Cruz Heather Mazur as Carol Dubois

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series The Lincoln Lawyer.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 Review:

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 got positive reviews from critics. It seems that the second season of the series The Lincoln Lawyer will also receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series The Lincoln Lawyer, we have seen that after a critical day of testimony, Mickey tries to find the one piece of evidence that will crack his case open.

Later, Maggie also faces a deadline on Soto. Trevor tries to push in order to take the stand but the risky strategy leaves Mickey with more and more questions than answers. Trevor tries to do it in order to clear his name.

On the other hand, Mickey confronts Trevor because the pieces fall into place, as well as his chance to right a past wrong could have dire results for Maggie. Let’s see what happens next.

The show left with a cliffhanger. So, we expect that it will reveal in the upcoming The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2.

We expect that the story of the series The Lincoln Lawyer will be continued in the second season of the series The Lincoln Lawyer.

It is because there is very less chance of a fresh start to the series The Lincoln Lawyer. As we get any update about the plot of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, we will update it here. Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series The Lincoln Lawyer.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 hasn’t been declared yet. We can expect the second season of the series The Lincoln Lawyer somewhere in 2023.

Great news! The Lincoln Lawyer will return for Season 2 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/HCeNsKMAgt — Michael Connelly (@Connellybooks) June 14, 2022

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 will surely be released on the same platform Netflix. The first season of the series The Lincoln Lawyer was released on 13th May 2022. All episodes of the series The Lincoln Lawyer were released on the same day on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the release date of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website frequently. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series The Lincoln Lawyer.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 hasn’t been released yet. Let’s watch the official trailer of the series The Lincoln Lawyer. It was released by Netflix on 13th April 2022. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch The Lincoln Lawyer?

You can watch the series The Lincoln Lawyer on the OTT platform Netflix. All episodes of the series The Lincoln Lawyer are available there to watch. As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

Is The Lincoln Lawyer Worth Watching?

Yes, the series The Lincoln Lawyer contains a fantastic story and it is worth watching. Let’s see what happens next.

Check out this website regularly to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.