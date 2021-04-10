Fast and Furious 9 Release Date, Cast, Plot, & All We Know So Far.

It is the 9th Part of the franchise Fast and Furious. It is an American action film. Fast and Furious 9 is the most-awaited film. The film Fast and Furious 9 was postponed many times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The film Fast and Furious 9 was about to release in April 2019. It was also delayed because of the release of the film Hobbs and Shaw that was released in 2019.

Fast and Furious 9 Release Date

In Fast and Furious 9, we will see that Dominic Toretto and his family will fight with a dangerous assassin named Jakob. He is the younger brother of Dominic.

Jakob is working with Cipher, his old enemy. So, the story of the upcoming film Fast and Furious 9 will be amazing and interesting. Let’s see the cast of the film Fast and Furious 9.

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as Tej Parker John Cena as Jakob Toretto Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto Nathalie Emmanuel as Megan Ramsey Sung Kand as Han Lue Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw Charlize Theron as Cipher Lucas Black as Sean Boswell Bow Wow as Twinkie Jason Tobin as Earl Hu Cardi B as Leysa Anna Sawai as Elle Michael Rooker as Buddy Finn Cole Francis Ngannou Ozuna Vinnie Bennett

The shooting of the film Fast and Furious 9 was started in England on 24th June 2019. If we get any latest update about the upcoming film Fast and Furious 9, we will update it here.

Justin Lin directed the film Fast and Furious 9, and it was produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Samantha Vincent, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend, and Joe Roth.

Daniel Casey and Justin Lin did the screenplay of the film Fast and Furious 9. Justin Lin, Daniel Casey, and Alfredo Botello gave the story of the film Fast and Furious 9.

Stephen F. Windon did the cinematography of the film F9. The film Fast and Furious 9 was completed under three production companies; Original Film, One Race Films, and Roth-Kirschenbaum Films. Universal Pictures distributed it.

The budget of the film Fast and Furious 9 was more than 200 Million USD. The film Fast and Furious 9 will be released on 19th May 2021 in South Korea and on 25th June 2021 in the United States. Also, the film F9 will be released in June 2021 in India.

Let’s watch the trailer of the upcoming film Fast and Furious 9.

