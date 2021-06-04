Gossip Girl Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Gossip Girl is a teen drama series. The filming of the series Gossip Girl was about to start in New York City in March 2020.

But it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The production of the series Gossip Girl was started on 2nd November 2020.

Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Gossip Girl.

Gossip Girl Everything We Know So Far

In the series Gossip Girl, there is a new generation teen of New York private school. They are using social media to spread gossip.

The series Gossip Girl is based on an American adult novel series named Gossip Girl by Cecily von Ziegesar.

The series Gossip Girl was developed by Joshua Safran. Kristen Bell narrated in the series Gossip Girl. The series Gossip Girl was executively produced by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Joshua Safran, Leslie Morgenstein, and Gina Girolamo.

The series Gossip Girl was shot in New York City. The series Gossip Girl was made under Warner Bros. Television Studios, Fake Empire Productions, CBS Studios, Random Acts Productions, and Alloy Entertainment.

CBS Media Ventures, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, and WarnerMedia Entertainment.

Let’s talk about the cast of the series Gossip Girl.

Gossip Girl Cast:

See the cast of the series Gossip Girl below.

Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope Eli Brown as Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway Evan Mock as Aki Menzies Zion Moreno as Luna La Savannah Smith as Monet de Haan Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller Johnathan Fernandez Jason Gotay Adam Chanler-Berat Laura Benanti Donna Murphy Elizabeth Lail Lyne Renne as Helena Bergmann

Let’s talk about the release date of the series Gossip Girl.

Gossip Girl Release Date:

The official release date of the series Gossip Girl is not announced yet. If we get any updates about it, we will add it here.

No announcement has been made about the second season of the series Gossip Girl. Maybe it will depend on the release of the first season of the series Gossip Girl.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Gossip Girl.

Gossip Girl Trailer:

Watch the trailer of the series Gossip Girl below. The official trailer of the series Gossip Girl was released on 28th May 2021 by HBO Max.

