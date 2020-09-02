Facebook says goodbye to its Oculus Go virtual glasses

Facebook



Facebook announced that it will discontinue the Oculus Go, the first virtual reality glasses released by the social media giant.

“Today we announced our plans to finish with Oculus Go to focus on driving the future of virtual reality with 6DOF platforms like Oculus Quest“can be read on the Oculus blog in a post on June 23.

The company indicated that as of December 4, they will not accept Oculus applications or updates to applications within the store, and will not make any applications public after December 18, 2020. However, Facebook will continue to provide security patches and fixes to Oculus Go devices until 2022.

On the other hand, the company took the opportunity and announced that new applications and software will be available for glasses Oculus Quest in 2021, a more advanced model than the Oculus Go, since the Quests offer better graphic quality –– similar to the Oculus Rift–– and include the Oculus Touch controls.