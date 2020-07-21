England to Play Wales in Friendly at Wembley in October

The Coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the sports calendars of most countries for several months. Many sports including football started resuming last month. Betway and other popular sportsbooks have started witnessing an increase in the number of punters who wager on sports events. England has produced many football legends such as Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, Gordon Banks, and Gary Lineker. Read on to learn more about England’s friendly match against Wales at Wembley in October.

The Return of the Three Lions to Wembley

The England national football team, also known as the Three Lions will play a friendly game against Wales on October 8, 2020, at the Wembley Stadium. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8 pm. The two nations will play behind closed-doors, in adherence to the safety guidelines from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport of the government of the United Kingdom. It will mark the beginning of the 2020/2021 UEFA Nations League season.

Both countries will play two more international matches in October and November. Wembley Stadium has undergone several renovations in the recent past. The two teams will use some of the new facilities at the stadium. Also, it will be England’s first time to play at Wembley since September 2011, during the Euro 2012 qualifiers when Ashley Young scored the winning goal that helped England advance in the tournament.

England will pay tribute to some of its 1966 World Cup footballers during the friendly game. It has faced Wales 102 times since 1879. Out of which England won 67 matches, had 21 draws, and lost 14 games. The Three Lions last faced Wales during the UEFA Euro 2016 where they won 2-1 in France. Daniel Sturridge and Jamie Vardy scored for the national team.

This will be the third time for Ryan Giggs to take Wales to its third major football competition after participating in UEFA Euro 2016 and the 1958 FIFA World Cup. England is in Group A2 of the Nations League with Iceland, Denmark, and Belgium. It will play all home games at Wembley Stadium. Wales is in Group B4 together with Finland, Bulgaria, and the Republic of Ireland.

The Opening Matches of the Nations League

England will play against Denmark and Iceland in September. They are some of its top Nations Leagues rivals and they will be away matches. Gareth Southgate is determined to take the national team to the finals of the Nations League again. Wales will travel to the Republic of Ireland shortly after facing England in October. That same day, England will play against Belgium on the home ground.

The two countries last faced each other in Euro 2016, and England won 2-1. England has lost several former players in the past year. They include Jack Charlton, Norman Hunter, Peter Bonetti, and Martin Peters. It will play the friendly match indoors due to the coronavirus.