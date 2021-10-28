Dexter: New Blood Episode 2 Proves Death Can Not Stay Away From Him

Recently, the series Dexter: New Blood released some new stills for second episode titled Storm of Fuck. The second episode of the series Dexter: New Blood will see the most looked forward to family reunion, as well as adult Harrison meeting up with Dexter, the father who abandoned him.

The latest images clearly shows the father-son duo wears layers of clothing as well as walking around in the snow.

Along with them is Sergeant Logan, investigate what looks like a crime scene. The second episode still shows Dexter walking in the woods with his backpack, and also looks at a trail left behind in the snow, all confused.

Dexter: New Blood is an upcoming American miniseries. The series Dexter: New Blood is full of crime, drama, and mystery.

The series Dexter: New Blood stars Michael C. Hall, Clancy Brown, David Magidoff, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott, and Jennifer Carpenter.

It was executively produced by Clyde Phillips, Marcos Siega, Michael C. Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds.

The series Dexter: New Blood will be released on Showtime on 7th November 2021. In the series Dexter: New Blood, approx ten years later the finale of the original series, Dexter Morgan has shifted to the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York, and also hides his identity under the name of the Jim Lindsay.

Jim Lindsay is a local shopkeeper. He has developed a relationship with Angela Bishop, the chief of police of the town, and also has suppressed his serial killing urges.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

After that, a string of incidents around Iron Lake causes Dexter in order to fear that the dark passenger within him will reveal itself.

The production of the series Dexter: New Blood was started in February 2021. The most of the show Dexter: New Blood was filmed in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts, and later serves as a stand-in for Iron Lake.

The series Dexter: New Blood was directed by Marcos Siega. It was written by Warren Hsu Leonard, Jeff Lindsay, and Clyde Phillips.

The series Dexter: New Blood will include many episodes titled Cold Snap, Storm of Fuck, Smoke Signals, H is for Hero, etc.

The first episode of the series Dexter: New Blood will be releaded on 7th November 2021. Each episode of the series Dexter: New Blood will be aired within a gap of a week.

Clancy Brown, Johnny Sequoyah, David Magidoff, Julia Jones, and Alano Miller joined the lead cast of the series Dexter: New Blood in January 2021.

On 11th February 2021, Oscar Wahlberg and Jamie Chung joined the cast in the recurring roles in the series Dexter: New Blood.

Let’s see what happens next. If we get any other update about the series Dexter: New Blood, we will add it here.

Check out this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.