Deli Boys Season 2 Release Date: Story, Cast & All Key Details

Deli Boys is an American comedy television series. It includes comedy and drama. Abdullah Saeed created the Hulu series Deli Boys.

The series Deli Boys was renewed for a second season in August 2025. The Hulu series Deli Boys centers on two Pakistani-American siblings whose lives are turned upside down when their father’s unexpected death exposes his illicit activities. Let’s move to the plot of the second season of the series Deli Boys.

Deli Boys Season 2 Plot:

In the last episode of the series Deli Boys, we saw that at the time when delivering drugs to his business associate at West Philly Pakora Palace, Raj and his lover smoke a fat rosin doughnut. Mercer, as well as Simpson, finally agrees, and the boys find out the importance of work-life balance.

Later, Raj rides a motorbike as Mercer and Simpson approach the sticky, chewy, nutty core of the Dar crime ring. Ahmad eventually succeeds in lowering the lowered entryway outside the ABC Deli; Lucky pulls a quick one; Mir embraces his inner tech bro.

On the other side, Mir’s ability to be a fab dullah is threatened when the Peruvians demand their money on the initial occasion of Mir and Bushra’s shaadi. The boys may argue that Raj is acting really strangely, and something hidden eventually comes to light.

At the end, regardless of distraction from Mercer, Raj, Simpson, Lucky, Mir, Ahmad, Seema, Chickie, Bushra, Chickie’s date, and Corey at the wedding, Philadelphia Police Department Sergeant Angelo F. Testicola battles to preserve his vital crime scene. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect the story of Deli Boys Season 1 to continue in Season 2, as the first season left off with a cliffhanger. Maybe the second season will include more comedy and drama. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Deli Boys was produced by Abdullah Saeed, Michelle Nader, Jenni Konner, Nora Silver, Vali Chandrasekaran, and Nisha Ganatra.

We expect the cast of the first season of Deli Boys to remain the same in the next season. As we get any updates, we will post them here. Let’s see the cast of the Hulu series Deli Boys, Season 2.

Deli Boys Season 2 Cast:

In the series Deli Boys, Asif Ali played Mir Dar, Saagar Shaikh played Raj Dar, Alfie Fuller played Prairie, Poorna Jagannathan played Naveeda, Brian George played Ahmad, Fred Armisen played Chickie Lozano, Alexandra Ruddy played Agent Mercer, Tim Baltz played Director Simpson, Zainne Saleh played Bushra, Sakina Jaffrey played Seema, Amita Rao played Nandika, Anish Jethmalani played Patika, Minita Gandhi played Latika, Iqbal Theba played Arshad Baba Dar, Jake Prizant played Matthew, and Sofia Black D’Elia played Gigi.

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Deli Boys.

Deli Boys Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date for Deli Boys Season 2 has not been announced yet, but we expect it to arrive in late 2026. The first season of Deli Boys aired on Hulu on 6th March 2025.

The first season of the series Deli Boys contains 10 episodes: Pilot, Deadly Boys, Delhi Boys, Delicate Boys, Jersey Boys, Lucky Boys, Delivery Boys, Sweaty Boys, Shaadi Boys, and Confetti Boys.

We expect the second season of Teli Boys will also contain ten t10episodes. Let’s see what happens next. The series Deli Boys was produced under Cold Fusion Industries, Shaky Gun Productions, Jenni Konner Productions, Onyx Collective, and 20th Television.

The Hulu series Deli Boys was directed and written by Nisha Ganatra, Abdullah Saeed, Oz Rodriguez, Mehar Sethi, Jeremy Konner, Sudi Green, Maureen Bharoocha, Feraz Ozel, Andrew Ahn, Michelle Nader, Kyle Lau, Fawzia Mirza, Nikki Kashani, Ekaterina Vladimirova, and Ahmed Ibrahim.

As we get updates on the release date of Deli Boys Season 2, we will mention them here. So, check this website frequently. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Deli Boys, Season 2.

Deli Boys Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer for Deli Boys Season 2 has not been released yet, but we expect it will be released soon. Till then, let’s watch the teaser of the first season of the series Deli Boys. Hulu released it on 29th January 2025.

If we get any updates or news about the trailer for the second season of Deli Boys, we will mention them here. So, make sure to visit this website regularly. Now, let’s talk about the critical reception of the series Deli Boys.

Deli Boys Critical Reception:

The first season of the series Deli Boys has received very positive reviews from the audience. We expect the second season of Deli Boys to receive a positive response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

The Deli Boys series has an IMDb rating of 7.2 out of 10, and on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s 96%.

If we get any other updates about the second season of Deli Boys, we will update here. Make sure you don’t forget to add a bookmark to this website to get the latest news and updates. Stay tuned for the next update.