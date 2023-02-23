Daybreak Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

Daybreak is an American television series. It is full of action, comedy, and adventure. It has received a good response from the audience.

The series Daybreak got 6.7 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Daybreak.

Daybreak Season 2:

The series Daybreak follows the story of a high school outcast Josh who is trying to find his missing girlfriend in post-apocalyptic Glendale.

After that, he gets joined by a group of misfits Angelica as well as his former bully Wesley. Later, on the way, they will face many weird things.

The series Daybreak was created by Aron Eli Coleite and Brad Peyton. It stars Colin Ford, Sophie Simnett, and Alyvia Alyn Lind.

The series Daybreak was written by Aron Eli Coleite, Ira Madison III, Brad Peyton, Calaya Michelle Stallworth, Emily Fox, Jenn Kao, and Andrew Black. It was directed by Michael Patrick Jann, Brad Peyton, Sherwin Shilati, Kate Herron, and Mark Tonderai.

The series Daybreak is based on a comic series titled Daybreak by Brian Ralph. Daybreak Season 1 includes a total of ten episodes titled Josh vs. the Apocalypse – Part 1, Schmuck Bait, The Slime Queenpin of Glendale – CA, MMMMMMM-HMMMMMM, Homecoming Redux or My So-Called Stunt Double Life, 5318008, Canta Tu Vida, Post Mates, Josh vs. the Apocalypse – Part 2, and FWASH-BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM.

The series Daybreak was executively produced by Brad Peyton, Aron Eli Coleite, and Jeff Fierson. It was produced by Michael J. Malone and Bruce Dunn.

The length of each episode of the series Daybreak ranges from 38 to 50 minutes. The series Daybreak was made under ASAP Entertainment and Lightbulb Farm.

The series Daybreak has arrived on Netflix. Let’s see if the second season of the series Daybreak has been confirmed or canceled.

Daybreak Season 2: Confirmed or Canceled?

Daybreak Season 2 was canceled by Netflix in December 2019. So, maybe Daybreak Season 2 will soon be announced by some other platform. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series Daybreak, we will add it here.

Daybreak Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of Daybreak Season 2 below.

Colin Ford as Josh Wheeler Alyvia Alyn Lind as Angelica Green Sophie Simnett as Samaira “Sam” Dean Austin Crute as Wesley Fists Cody Kearsley as Turbo “Bro Jock” Pokaski Jeante Godlock as Mona Lisa Gregory Kasyan as Eli Cardashyan Krysta Rodriguez as Ms. Crumble Matthew Broderick as Michael Francis Xavier Burr Chester Rushing as Terrence “Terry” Markazian Micah McNeil as Jerry Alan Trong as Larry Mickey Dolan as Gary Stern Jon Levert as Barry A.J. Voliton as Fred Abigail Townsend as Vivienne Estrella Avila as Jessica Huntley Kevin Bransford as Other Gay Josh Jack Justice as Jew-Fro Simon Bao Winn as Rocco Jade Payton as Demi Anderson Sandra Mae Frank as Victoria

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Daybreak.

Daybreak Season 1 Review:

Daybreak Season 1 got good reviews from critics. It seems that Daybreak Season 2 will receive a positive response from the audience if it announces.

At the end of the first season of the series Daybreak, we have seen that Josh lures ghoulies to the bomb site and after that, battles with Jocks, in between that, he as well as Sam fights Burr and soon rescue Angelica.

Later, they defeat Burr, who states that they have been also distracted to notice – the real threat, that approaches, but just as a mutated third arm erupts from his body.

After that, Josh murdered him by exploiting his peanut allergy as well as dismembering the new appendage. Later, Ms. Crumble sacrifices herself in order to defeat the bomb by launching it manually.

But, she survives as well as rejoins the others. On the other hand, Josh invites Sam in order to join him in a happily ever after ending.

After that, Sam harshly rebuffs him as well as flatly declares herself the new leader. Later, Josh, Angelica, Wesley, and a small group of the survivors watch in horror because their friends kneel just before Sam. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the second season of the series Daybreak will start where it is left in the first season of the series Daybreak. The fresh start of the series Daybreak is also possible.

If we get any update or news about the plot of the second season of the series Daybreak, we will add it here.

Daybreak Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of Daybreak Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet, maybe it will soon be announced after the confirmation of Daybreak Season 2.

We can expect the second season of the series Daybreak somewhere in 2022. Let’s see what happens next. The first season of the series Daybreak was released on 24th October 2019 on Netflix.

If we get any other update about the release date of the second season of the series Daybreak, we will add it here.

Daybreak Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Daybreak Season 2 hasn’t been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released. Find the trailer of the series Daybreak below. Let’s watch it.

Where to Watch Daybreak?

The series Daybreak is available to watch on Netflix. All episodes are available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

Is Daybreak Worth Watching?

The series Daybreak got good reviews from critics. It seems that Daybreak Season 2 will receive a positive response from the audience if it announces. The series Daybreak is worth watching.

There is very less chance of the announcement of Daybreak Season 2. It is because Netflix has canceled the series Daybreak after its one season.

So, we expect that maybe some other platform will adapt the series Daybreak and announce the second season of the series Daybreak.

But it is confirmed that the second season of the series Daybreak will not be released on the OTT platform Netflix like the first season.

If Daybreak Season 2 announces, it seems that the cast of the series Daybreak will be repeated in the second season of the series Daybreak.

Maybe the story will also be continued in the second season of the series Daybreak. Let's see what happens next.

The filming of the first season of the series Daybreak took place on location in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and was from October 2018 to April 2019. Netflix released the official trailer of the series Daybreak on 7th October 2019 and the teaser was released on 16th September 2019. All fans of the series Daybreak are waiting for the announcement of the second season of the series Daybreak. Let’s see what happens next.

