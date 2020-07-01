Da 5 Bloods: An important idea that deserved better execution

Has it ever happened to you at school that you did excellent research on a topic, but your final essay did not adequately reflect it? Well that’s just what happened to Spike Lee with his movie Da 5 Bloods for Netflix, which opens this June 12.

The premise is very simple: The director tells us, via videos of the time, that African American soldiers in Vietnam were serving a country that, meanwhile, was killing its leaders (Martin Luther King) and their hopes for a better life, that even after returning after the violent war they were never granted.

Da 5 Bloods It brings together four African-American members of a US Army platoon that fought in Vietnam. They have returned to the Asian country after decades to search for the remains of their leader, killed in the jungle (played by Chadwick Boseman), and of a treasure they left buried there.

The first hour — of this unnecessarily long film, something that is becoming an unfortunate habit of Netflix productions — serves to meet these complex characters. Paul (Delroy Lindo), is a fan of Donald Trump who suffers from PTSD and a complicated relationship with his son David (Jonathan Majors), who unexpectedly catches up with him in Vietnam to join the search. We also meet Otis (Clarke Peters), who takes advantage of the trip to meet his lover, a local former prostitute named Tiên (Lê Y Lan), and discover that he had a biracial daughter (Sandy Hương Phạm) with her in an obvious reference to Miss Saigon. In this hour we see the dynamics between the four ex-combatants, their complicated relationship with that Asian country and with their native country and the scars that they have carried for life. So far so good.

Even in those first sixty minutes, I came to think that this Lee movie would show how the United States repeatedly failed those African American soldiers: sending them into a war that was not their own, and then discriminating against them in their own land. However, the director fails to fulfill the premise, despite all the context, data and explanations that show us via documentary (and even through the dialogue of some characters). Lee promises one thing and ends up doing another complete and disappointingly different.

But later, once the group enters the jungle, the film loses all subtlety and becomes a series B film of extreme violence driven by greed. If the director intended to use blood or bullets as a metaphor (perhaps to the fact that these men never end up finding recognition and justice, but I think he would be forcing the analysis), he honestly would have preferred it to return to that original premise that It looked so promising at first. In fact, although there are references to racism, social injustice and even the Black Lives Matters movement, for me Do The Right Thing (1989) is still a far superior film in how it tackles racism. In Da 5 BloodsThis important and relevant current issue is lost and ends up degrading into unnecessary violence, more appropriate for a minor film.

Stylistically, it is difficult to understand that a director does so much work to dignify his characters so that later they blow them to pieces. Even in addition to forgetting the important work he did during the first hour with his protagonists, once he introduces us to local characters and some other foreigners, he uses the vilest caricatures of the “angry Asian man” and the “trickster French settler “which is disappointing for a director who lives to expose clichés.

Although this is obviously a Lee movie — where he uses double cuts from two different points of view during conversations or the dolly to move two subjects toward the camera — the director made a couple of decisions that were very distracting. The first is that in the platoon combat flashbacks in Vietnam, he uses exactly the same actors (with gray hair and everything), interacting with their leader, Norm, whose actor (Boseman) is much younger. This can be interpreted as a rejection of the rejuvenating effects of The Irishman, but there was also the option of using other actors.

Another distraction is music. Lee incorporates songs of the time, such as Marvin Gaye, but he chose ambient instrumental music that seems best suited for an elevator, and that has the sad quality of killing the tension of any scene. The tribute to films such as Apocalypse Now with the use of classical music (which made a Wagner composition famous in the popular consciousness) is evident, but in the meantime the filmmaker lost me (a bar where the four friends enter has a banner at background with the name of the Coppola film, in case the references were not obvious).

It is worth saying that the performances of the four ex-soldiers are very good, particularly that of Lindo, who has a powerful and delirious soliloquy in the middle of the jungle. Sadly, they have been asked to combine those extraordinary dramatic scenes with more appropriate action scenes for ’80s and’ 90s movies.

Combining styles is fine, but if things don’t add up for the viewer because there is dissonance between the idea on paper and the execution, then there is a problem. Sometimes combining genres works, sometimes it doesn’t. This is one of those times when it didn’t work.