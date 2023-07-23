Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

Originally Criminal Minds: Evolution was nothing, but it is the sixteenth season of Criminal Minds, given another subtitle, Evolution. Criminal Minds is an American Police Procedural Crime drama series created by Jeff Davis. The series has already made a unique space in its fan’s hearts as they have successfully released its sixteenth Season, under the title of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1, released on 24th November 2022, consisting of ten episodes.

And, also in January 2023, the makers shared another good news: they are caring the Criminal Minds: Evolution series to its next season; that is, they have already planned the renewal of the series for season 2. All the fans cannot control their emotions to watch the series’ upcoming season, yet the creators have not shared any release date, but it will be released soon.

Thus, this complete article is mainly written for all those eagerly waiting to watch the first glimpse of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2, along with its release date, IMDb rating that is 8.1 out of 10, Plot, etc.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 Release Date:

Hurrah, guys, so finally, here we have a bunch of good news for you, and that is about the happening announcement of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2, which the makers announced in January 2023.

After hearing this fantastic news, all the audiences cannot control their eagerness to know about the exact release date for season 2.

But the thing is, currently, the production work of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 is still ongoing, and we are not having any exact date for the completion of the project. So, it is difficult for us to share the same release date, but the potential maybe by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Series Storyline Summary:

We already knew that Criminal Minds: Evolution was originally a part of Criminal Minds, and it is its sixteenth season which the makers divided into a subtitle just by adding the Evolution word behind the name.

The series has entirely changed the plot of the series, as the makers have added massive complexity, mysteries, and more.

So, the series mainly focuses on a BAU (Behavioral Analysis Unit), which takes up the advantages of a Pandemic duration to identify the different methods of a serial killer; and to stop their illegal activities.

Also, we can call it a revival part of the Criminal Minds series, which initially ended in 2020. We also see that as the series proceeds, it gives a lot of new challenges for all the agent groups, and they all are added in one-to-one trouble.

So, after watching Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1, everyone eagerly awaits about which new twists and turns will going to add in Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 Expected Plot:

Criminal Minds: Evolution Series is utterly unique from the original ones, as it includes many new things which change the original concept of its original one.

As per our assumption, Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 is likely to deal with the Voit, and also, we might get to see the agents hard to solve strange, mysterious things, which include many clues around the mysterious Gold star.

Also, the near-death experience of Rossi will entirely change the season circles. It may add new stories, and many other twists and turns will also be added in Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2.

But wait, guys, as the above mentioned is all about expectations, the original will only be released after the project of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 Cast Member:

Criminal Minds: Evolution Series is almost a part of a Criminal Minds series, as it is the sixteenth season, which the makers divided into a few more seasons by subtitling it as Evolution. So, there might be a possibility of adding some Criminal Minds star cast members in the upcoming series season.

But, as we need more information about its star cast, we are presenting here the list of its season 1s cast members who will probably be there for season 2.

Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez

Joe Mantegna as David Rossi

Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia

AJ Cook as Jennifer “JJ” Jareau

Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis

Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss

Luke Benward as Benjamin Reeves

Josh Stewart as Will LaMontagne Jr.

Zach Gilford as Elias Voit

Nicole Pacent as Rebecca Wilson

Nicholas D’Agosto as Deputy Director Doug Bailey

Kiele Sanchez as Sydney Voit

Ryan-James Hatanaka as Tyler Green

Gail O’Grady as Krystall Rossi

Silas Weir Mitchell as Cyrus Lebrun

Still, the above list is expected; the new season may bring some new faces or the possibility of returning a few old familiar faces from the Criminal Minds series. Let’s see what happens in Criminal Minds season 2.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 List of Episodes:

As we discussed above, Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2s production is still ongoing, so in such case, we cannot share any exact number of episodes.

So, here we share with you the list of episodes of its previous season with the titles; also assume that Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 will also be the ten episodes.

Episode 01: “Just Getting Started”

Episode 02: “Sicarius”

Episode 03: “Moose”

Episode 04: “Pay-Per-View”

Episode 05: “Oedipus Wrecks”

Episode 06: “True Conviction”

Episode 07: “What Doesn’t Kill Us”

Episode 08: “Forget Me Knots”

Episode 09: “Memento Mori”

Episode 10: “Dead End”

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 Production Team Member:

The Criminal Minds: Evolution Series probably has the same production team members as the Criminal Minds series. Jeff Davis creates it and has a brilliant team of executive producers like Edward Allen Bernero, Chris Mundy, Jeff Davis, Mark Gordon, Janine Sherman Barrois, and a few more.

Also, the series got a huge success as it has released 334 lists of episodes since season 1 now, and yet many more to come. The Minimal duration of each episode is 42 minutes, and the maximum limit is 56 minutes. All had an HDTV 1080i picture format.

Other than this, the creators of this series have taken the help of four production companies: ABC Signature, Entertainment One, CBS Studios, and Erica Messer Productions. Not only this, but the series also has many other groups of people, like composers, cinematographers, etc., who contribute equally to the series’ success.

Where to Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2?

The production work of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 is ongoing, and we all have to wait a bit long to watch any glimpse of it.

However, you can watch Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1s entire episodes on its two official streaming platforms. One is for international viewers to watch it from Disney+, and all the other United States viewers can watch the entire season 1 from their Paramount+ streaming platform.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 Trailer:

Well, guys, as of now, the production work of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 is still on its way, and it will take a little long to release. So currently, we are not having any teaser or trailer for Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2.

But till that period, you can enjoy watching the trailer of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1, which link is provided above.

Final Words:

So, that’s all, my dear readers; now we hope you have all the essential information about Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2, including its IMDb rating, release date, storyline, and more. Also, we believe that you will get to see the first glimpse of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 by the mid of 2024 in the form of its trailer.

But yet, it is just a prediction the confirmed news will only be released after the maker’s statements about the same.

