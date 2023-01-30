Claws Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Claws is an American television series. The series Claws is full of comedy, crime, and drama. It has received a positive response from the audience.

The series Claws has received 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the fifth season of the series Claws.

Claws Season 5:

In the series Claws, a look at the life and crimes of five women. They work at a Florida nail salon. The series Claws was created by Eliot Laurence.

It stars Karrueche Tran, Carrie Preston, Niecy Nash, Judy Reyes, Jenn Lyon, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Harold Perrineau, Dean Norris, and Evan Daigle.

The series Claws was executively produced by Eliot Laurence, Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Janine Sherman Barrois, and Howard Deutch.

The series Claws was made under Le Train Train, Warner Horizon Television, Warner Bros. Television, and Studio T. Warner Bros. Television Distribution distributed the series Claws.

The series Claws has arrived on TNT. Claws Season 1 includes a total of ten episodes titled Tirana, Funerary, Quicksand, Fallout, Bats**t, Self-Portrait, Escape, Teatro, Ambrosia, and Avalanche.

Claws Season 2 includes a total of ten episodes titled Shook, Cracker Casserole, Russian Navy, Scream, Vaginalologist, Double Dutch, Burn, Crossroads, Til Death, and Breezy.

Claws Season 3 includes a total of ten episodes titled Just the Tip, Muscle & Flow, Welcome to the Pleasuredome, Boy – Bye, Zaddy Was a Rolling Stone, Fly Like an Eagle, Chicken Pussy, What is Happening to America, Melba Toast, and Finna.

Claws Season 4 includes a total of ten episodes titled Betrayal, Vengenace, Ambition, Loyalty, Comeuppance, Greed, Ascension, Reckoning, Wrath, and Mercy. We expect that Claws Season 5 will also include a total of ten episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Claws was written by Eliot Laurence, Sigrid Gilmer, Jeff Augustin, Janine Sherman Barrois, Emily Silver, Sam Forman, Sharon Lee Watson, Maisha Closson, Darrin Dortch, Doug Stockstill, David Rambo, Leila Gerstein, Bruce Rasmussen, and Rick Cleveland.

It was directed by Dale Stern, Jamie Travis, Howard Deutch, Damian Marcano, Marta Cunningham, Nicole Kassell, Cheryl Dunye, Clare Kilner, Carrie Preston, Tricia Brock, Victoria Mahoney, Shira Piven, Cherie Nowlan, Bille Woodruff, Sheree Folkson, Niecy Nash, Erica Watson, and Steven A. Adelson.

Let’s see if the fifth season of the series Claws is happening.

Is Claws Season 5 Happening?

Claws Season 5 is not announced yet. The series Claws is not renewed yet for the fifth season. We expect that Claws Season 5 will soon be announced.

There is a massive chance of the announcement of the fifth season of the series Claws. On 1st October 2019, it was announced that the fourth season of the series Claws will be the final season of the series Claws.

It was announced by TNT. So, it is possible that some other platform may adapt the series Claws and announce its fifth season. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the fifth season of the series Claws, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website frequently. Let’s talk about the cast of Claws Season 5.

Claws Season 5 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Claws Season 5 below.

Niecy Nash as Desna Simms Carrie Preston as Polly Marks Judy Reyes as Annalise – Quiet Ann – Zayas Karrueche Tran as Virginia Loc Jenn Lyon as Jennifer Husser Jack Kesy as Dwayne – Roller – Husser Kevin Rankin as Bryce Husser Jason Antoon as Ken Brickman Harold Perrineau as Dean Simms Dean Norris as Clay – Uncle Daddy – Husser Jimmy Jean-Louis as Gregory Ruval Suleka Mathew as Arlene Branch Evan Daigle as Toby Dale Dickey as Juanda – Auntie Mama – Husser Hunter Burke as Hank Gluck Andrea Sooch as Riva Franka Potente as Zlata Ostrovsky Katherine Reis as Olga Ostrovsky Sheryl Lee Ralph as Matilde Ruval Sherry Cola as Lucy Chen Glynn Turman as Calvin Bechir Sylvain as EJ Michael Horse as Mac Lovestone Rebecca Creskoff as Melba Lovestone

Let’s see the review of the fourth season of the series Claws.

Claws Season 4 Review:

Claws Season 4 got positive reviews from critics. Maybe the fourth season of the series Claws will also receive a great response from the audience.

In Claws Season 4, we have seen that Desna comes back to her money laundering roots, and after that, Desna sells Oxy hidden in nail polish bottles.

Let’s see what happens next. Maybe Claws Season 5 will start where the fourth season left one, or a fresh start is also possible. If we get any update about the story of the fifth season of the series Claws, we will add it here. Let’s see the release date of the fifth season of the series Claws.

Claws Season 5 Release Date:

The release date of Claws Season 5 is not announced yet. It seems that it will soon be announced after the confirmation of the fifth season of the series Claws.

Whoa whoa whoa, that was CRAZY!! 🤯 Here's what you missed from Sunday's 🔥 double premiere. Shhhid, you betta catch up! Link in bio. #ClawsTNT #ClawsOut pic.twitter.com/YCf5Zy10eI — Claws (@ClawsTNT) December 21, 2021

We expect that Claws Season 5 will be released in late 2022. Maybe it will arrive on TNT. Let’s see what happens next.

Claws Season 1 was aired from 11th June 2017 to 13th August 2017 on TNT. Claws Season 2 was aired from 10th June 2018 to 12th August 2018 on TNT.

Claws Season 3 was aired from 9th June 2019 to 11th August 2019 on TNT. Claws Season 4 has started airing on 19th December 2021. The fourth season of the series Claws will conclude on 6th February 2022. It is currently airing on TNT.

If we receive any news or update about the release date of the fifth season of the series Claws, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the fifth season of the series Claws.

Claws Season 5 Trailer:

The official trailer of Claws Season 5 has not arrived yet, maybe it will arrive after the announcement of the fifth season of the series Claws.

Let’s watch the official trailer of Claws Season 4. It was released on 23rd September 2021 by TNT. Watch it below.

