Cannibal and carnivorous gulls: The new phenomenon that invades the networks

Watching seagulls fly over the sea and even diving down to catch fish can be an entertaining, even beautiful sight. But witnessing other animals, such as rats or rabbits, gobble up is another story.

In a video uploaded by former NBA player Rex Champan this June 24 to Twitter, it is observed how a seagull eats a giant rat. The ease with which the bird swallows the rodent is truly impressive.

“In case you didn’t see a seagull devour a gigantic rat today …” reads the headline for Champagne, who after retiring from the NBA, opened a restaurant in Lexington, Massachusetts.

But this is not the first time a seagull has been seen devouring a mammal. In a video posted on Twitter on June 10, it is observed how a kind of blackback ends up in seconds with a large rabbit:

And in May, a user posted another more impressive moment: a seagull eats another bird, specifically a pigeon. The tweeter wrote some lines that make sense and could explain this type of behavior: “This seagull is eating a whole live pigeon. Seagulls are known to eat fish, insects, earthworms and garbage, but sometimes they take the birds as prey. With the shores closed (for the coronavirus) and without tourist sandwiches, the seagulls are hungry. ”

This Gull is eating a pigeon alive and whole. Seagulls are known to eat fish, insects, earthworms and rubbish – but sometimes take birds as prey. With seaside chippies closed and no tourist sandwiches, the gulls are hungry. Enjoy your breakfast.pic.twitter.com/ZKmvMxb6nP – Bernie’sTweets (@berniespofforth) May 6, 2020

Things get darker when reading a study that warns about the cannibalism of this species, associated with climate change, published in 2014. The research warns that “increased levels of cannibalism could lead to a decrease in populations” of seagulls.

Jim Hayward, a seabird biologist who has devoted himself to reviewing the behavior of bird populations, confirms what the study said and explains why that behavior, which includes eating eggs and chicks of the same species, has increased.

“It doesn’t sound like much, but a one-tenth-degree change in seawater temperature correlates with a 10 percent increase in (odds of) cannibalism,” Hayward, a professor at Andrews University in Michigan, told the newspaper. Kitsap Sun.

The explanation offered by the study and the biologist has to do with the food chain: In the last 60 years, ocean temperatures have risen roughly 15 times faster than at any other time in the last 10,000 years. As the temperature increases, the plankton falls into deeper, colder waters. Fish that eat plankton must also go lower. Gulls that feed on the surface and depend almost entirely on fish, cannot find them. “So they resort to feeding off their neighbors,” Hayward said.

Meade Krosby, a scientist at the University of Washington, gave a very pessimistic verdict on Kitsap Sun: “We know that the water in the oceans is warming, so we can expect more cannibalism.”

In 2019, Business Insider published a long work because the behavior of birds had become more aggressive and attacks on humans had been reported. The answer, according to the media, is that seagulls are forced to prowl urban centers to get food, such as that eaten by rats.

The media warns that seagulls are capable of eating anything, “but they are not intelligent enough to distinguish between what is junk and what is not. That is why they attack humans and try to eat animals.”

So if you run into a seagull on the street next time, it’s best to show it a little respect and change the sidewalk.